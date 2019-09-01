KHL goaltender surrenders awful goal from other end of the ice

Maxim Chudinov of Avangard Omsk caught CSKA Moscow goaltender Lars Johansson napping in the opening game of the 2019-20 KHL season. (Twitter//@HeresYourReplay)

The 2019-20 KHL regular season officially got underway with the drop of the puck between CSKA Moscow and Avangard Omsk at CSKA Arena on Sunday.

It would have been smart to let Lars Johansson know.

With the two sides knotted at one in the second period, the CSKA Moscow goaltender surrendered a horrendous tally to Avangard Omsk defenceman Maxim Chudinov from over 100 feet away.

Maxim Chudinov from his own end!!!

In fairness, that knuckling puck took a nasty turn after crossing the CSKA Moscow blueline. However, there was absolutely no screen on the shot. Johansson saw it all the way and simply gets paid far too much to let that biscuit slip through his five-hole.

To make matters worse, the embarrassing gaff proved to be the difference as Avangard Omsk went on to win the rematch of last season’s Gagarin Cup final by a final score of 3-1.

CSKA Moscow swept the best-of-seven clash between the two sides to secure the 2019 championship back in April.

While this most recent example isn’t nearly as bad as what you’re about to see, this isn’t the first time a KHL contest has included a goal scored from a different time zone.

