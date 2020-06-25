Khiron Signs Distribution Deal in Germany for Medical Cannabis Imports and Sales

Khiron partners with Nimbus Health, a leading medical cannabis distributor in Germany , with broad reach into domestic pharmacies

First import and sales of Khiron branded EU GMP medical cannabis products are expected in Q3/20

Medical education and marketing activities to begin imminently

Germany is the largest medical cannabis market in Europe with €123M of fully reimbursed patient prescriptions in 2019 (source:GKV)

By 2028, the German medical cannabis market is predicted to be worth nearly €7.7bn (source:Prohibition Partners)

TORONTO , June 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (KHRN.V), (KHRNF), (Frankfurt:A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe , announces that it has entered into an agreement with Nimbus Health, a leading German distributor of medical cannabis products. Khiron branded EU GMP medical cannabis will soon be available in Germany for prescription by doctors and dispensation in pharmacies.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CNW Group/Khiron Life Sciences Corp.)

Tejinder Virk , President of Khiron Europe, commented: "This is a major milestone for our company. Following our recent entry into the United Kingdom , the expansion into Germany will greatly benefit patients who still suffer from inconsistent supply. Khiron is now well positioned to service this rapidly expanding market in Germany ."

The supply of EU GMP medical cannabis to Germany will be fully supported by the Company's global medical education team, led by Dr. Maria Fernanda Arboleda , Khiron's International Director for Medical Services. Dr. Arboleda is an Anesthesiologist, Pain and Palliative Care Physician. She completed a Spine-Regional Anesthesia Fellowship at the McGill University Health Center and a Post-Doctoral Research Fellow in Supportive Cancer Care and Medical Cannabis, at the Department of Oncology, McGill University , and at Santé Cannabis, a leading specialized cannabis clinic in Canada .

Franziska Katterbach, Managing Director & Chief Legal Officer for Khiron Europe based in Frankfurt , commented: " Germany continues to be the European leader in medical cannabis, with other countries observing and adapting to the German regulatory model. The market is also differentiated with its large proportion of patient prescriptions fully reimbursed through insurance."

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America , and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading cannabis company in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has presence in Mexico , Peru , Uruguay , Brazil , UK and Germany , where it is positioned to begin sales of medical cannabis.

Leveraging its first-mover advantage, and patient oriented approach, Khiron combines global scientific expertise, product innovation, agricultural infrastructure, wholly-owned medical clinics, and online doctor education programs to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia , with Kuida now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America , the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres , together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

