Kherson Diary: No power, no water but the joy just flows

  • Ukrainians gather in downtown to celebrate the recapturing of their city Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. People across Ukraine awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River from Kherson. The Ukrainian military said it was overseeing "stabilization measures" around the city to make sure it was safe. (AP Photo/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)
    1/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainians gather in downtown to celebrate the recapturing of their city Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. People across Ukraine awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River from Kherson. The Ukrainian military said it was overseeing "stabilization measures" around the city to make sure it was safe. (AP Photo/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A Ukrainian soldier writes: "From the Ukrainian Armed Forces" on the national flag for a local resident in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    2/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    A Ukrainian soldier writes: "From the Ukrainian Armed Forces" on the national flag for a local resident in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kherson residents react as a Ukrainian soldier writes his wishes for a man wrapped in the national flag in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    3/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    Kherson residents react as a Ukrainian soldier writes his wishes for a man wrapped in the national flag in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A boy tramples the Russian flag in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    4/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    A boy tramples the Russian flag in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A local resident removes the Russian flag from a billboard in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    5/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    A local resident removes the Russian flag from a billboard in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A boy holds a Ukrainian flag in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    6/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    A boy holds a Ukrainian flag in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A young woman wearing a traditional folk flower wreath holds a Ukrainian flag in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    7/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    A young woman wearing a traditional folk flower wreath holds a Ukrainian flag in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ukrainians gather in downtown to celebrate the recapturing their city, Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. People across Ukraine awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River from Kherson. The Ukrainian military said it was overseeing "stabilization measures" around the city to make sure it was safe. (AP Photo/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)
    8/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainians gather in downtown to celebrate the recapturing their city, Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. People across Ukraine awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River from Kherson. The Ukrainian military said it was overseeing "stabilization measures" around the city to make sure it was safe. (AP Photo/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A woman hugs Ukrainian officer as they celebrate the recapturing Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. People across Ukraine awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River from Kherson. The Ukrainian military said it was overseeing "stabilization measures" around the city to make sure it was safe. (AP Photo/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)
    9/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    A woman hugs Ukrainian officer as they celebrate the recapturing Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. People across Ukraine awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River from Kherson. The Ukrainian military said it was overseeing "stabilization measures" around the city to make sure it was safe. (AP Photo/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A Ukrainian soldier talks with a local in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    10/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    A Ukrainian soldier talks with a local in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A view of the damaged Antonovsky bridge over the Dnieper river in Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
    11/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    A view of the damaged Antonovsky bridge over the Dnieper river in Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ukrainian soldiers ride a captured Russian APC in Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
    12/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian soldiers ride a captured Russian APC in Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A Ukrainian soldier hugs a boy wrapped in the national flag in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    13/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    A Ukrainian soldier hugs a boy wrapped in the national flag in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A Ukrainian soldier writes wishes on the national flag for a local resident in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    14/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    A Ukrainian soldier writes wishes on the national flag for a local resident in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A Ukrainian soldier writes: "From the Ukrainian Armed Forces" on the soccer ball of a local resident in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    15/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    A Ukrainian soldier writes: "From the Ukrainian Armed Forces" on the soccer ball of a local resident in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A girl wrapped in the national flag hugs a Ukrainian soldier in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    16/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    A girl wrapped in the national flag hugs a Ukrainian soldier in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A girl wrapped in the national flag exchange flowers with a Ukrainian soldier in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    17/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    A girl wrapped in the national flag exchange flowers with a Ukrainian soldier in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ukrainian soldiers sit in a pickup in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    18/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian soldiers sit in a pickup in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A woman leans on Ukrainian lawmaker and officer Roman Kostenko as they celebrate the recapturing in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. People across Ukraine awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River from Kherson. The Ukrainian military said it was overseeing "stabilization measures" around the city to make sure it was safe. (AP Photo/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)
    19/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    A woman leans on Ukrainian lawmaker and officer Roman Kostenko as they celebrate the recapturing in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. People across Ukraine awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River from Kherson. The Ukrainian military said it was overseeing "stabilization measures" around the city to make sure it was safe. (AP Photo/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Local residents look at two alleged collaborators tied by the hands to pillars in Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
    20/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    Local residents look at two alleged collaborators tied by the hands to pillars in Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A Ukrainian soldier and local residents look at two alleged collaborators tied by the hands to pillars in Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
    21/21

    Russia Ukraine War

    A Ukrainian soldier and local residents look at two alleged collaborators tied by the hands to pillars in Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukrainians gather in downtown to celebrate the recapturing of their city Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. People across Ukraine awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River from Kherson. The Ukrainian military said it was overseeing "stabilization measures" around the city to make sure it was safe. (AP Photo/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)
A Ukrainian soldier writes: "From the Ukrainian Armed Forces" on the national flag for a local resident in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Kherson residents react as a Ukrainian soldier writes his wishes for a man wrapped in the national flag in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A boy tramples the Russian flag in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A local resident removes the Russian flag from a billboard in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A boy holds a Ukrainian flag in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A young woman wearing a traditional folk flower wreath holds a Ukrainian flag in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainians gather in downtown to celebrate the recapturing their city, Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. People across Ukraine awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River from Kherson. The Ukrainian military said it was overseeing "stabilization measures" around the city to make sure it was safe. (AP Photo/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)
A woman hugs Ukrainian officer as they celebrate the recapturing Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. People across Ukraine awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River from Kherson. The Ukrainian military said it was overseeing "stabilization measures" around the city to make sure it was safe. (AP Photo/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)
A Ukrainian soldier talks with a local in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A view of the damaged Antonovsky bridge over the Dnieper river in Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
Ukrainian soldiers ride a captured Russian APC in Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
A Ukrainian soldier hugs a boy wrapped in the national flag in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A Ukrainian soldier writes wishes on the national flag for a local resident in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A Ukrainian soldier writes: "From the Ukrainian Armed Forces" on the soccer ball of a local resident in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A girl wrapped in the national flag hugs a Ukrainian soldier in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A girl wrapped in the national flag exchange flowers with a Ukrainian soldier in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian soldiers sit in a pickup in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A woman leans on Ukrainian lawmaker and officer Roman Kostenko as they celebrate the recapturing in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. People across Ukraine awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River from Kherson. The Ukrainian military said it was overseeing "stabilization measures" around the city to make sure it was safe. (AP Photo/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)
Local residents look at two alleged collaborators tied by the hands to pillars in Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
A Ukrainian soldier and local residents look at two alleged collaborators tied by the hands to pillars in Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
HANNA ARHIROVA
·4 min read

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — During the long, long months when Russian forces were in charge, the national flag was contraband. Only rarely and in the privacy of his own home did Yevhen Teliezhenko dare bring out his prized possession, the banned yellow-and-blue of Ukraine.

Now the Russians are gone, forced out of his southern city of Kherson, and the 73-year-old is making up for all that lost time. He and his wife are driving around the city, flying their flag and — with the enthusiasm of teenagers — asking Ukrainian soldiers who liberated them to autograph it.

“They were fighting for us. We knew we were not alone," he said.

Where just last week there was deep fear in Kherson, now there is an abundance of joy.

And that emotion is bursting out despite the fact there is no power, no water and barely any cellphone coverage. Food and medicines are in short supply. Life promises to be tough for weeks to come, as winter bites down on barely heated residences. Russia's poisoned parting gifts were the destruction of key infrastructure and the deadly seeding of booby traps around the city.

Still, at least hope and happiness are back, which will more than do for now.

“Finally freedom!” said 61-year-old Tetiana Hitina, Teliezhenko’s wife. "The city was dead."

Kherson was the only provincial capital captured by Russia, seized in the invasion's first weeks. It was a significant — but as it turned out only temporary — prize for Moscow, because of the city's port and its strategic position on the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine.

The Dnieper's wide waters now separate Ukraine's troops, who fought their way for weeks toward Kherson, and its former Russian occupiers, who abandoned the city last week in the face of the Ukrainian advance, escaping to the river's eastern bank.

Yet the fighting is far from over.

Russian troops are now digging in there, bracing for the next Ukrainian move. Over the sounds of Ukrainians rejoicing for a third day running Sunday in Kherson's main square, the thump of artillery fire could be heard in the distance. About 70% of the wider Kherson region is still in Russian hands.

Roads leading into Kherson bear witness to the ferocity of the fighting — much of it largely unreported at the time because Ukraine had blacked out frontline news from the region to avoid giving useful intelligence to the Russians. For tens of kilometers (miles) on approach to the city, the war and its ravages have left not a building untouched.

Amid the abandoned trenches and the charred remains of military hardware, a surprising sight: children popped out of mutilated homes to wave at cars rolling through their village, which until only recently was a war zone.

Freed of their occupiers, residents of Kherson are now able to begin telling the grim stories of life under Moscow's rule. Some spoke of Russian soldiers detaining people in the streets, seemingly arbitrarily, for checks and questioning — and sometimes worse.

Others worry about friends and acquaintances who were told to leave Kherson when Russian forces were beginning their weeks-long withdrawal. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated, ferried across the Dnieper and bused deeper into territory that Russia still holds.

In the final days before they finished their pullout last week, Russian troops grew increasingly nervous and rumors flew around the city, said Karina Zaikina, 24.

“They were stealing and morally pressuring us,” she said. “It was clear that they were scared because they all walked only in groups.”

“I woke up calm today,” she said. “For the first time in many months, I wasn’t scared to go to the city.”

In scenes reminiscent of European cities that Allied forces liberated in World War II, Kherson residents poured into the city's central square, honked car horns, danced, wept and hugged. In one place, two people who were alleged to have collaborated with the Russians were tied to poles with their hands behind their backs.

For the moment, billboards that the city's former Russian-backed administrators put up are still there. But surely, not for long.

Their now-outdated message reads: “Russia is here forever.”

___

John Leicester contributed to this story from Kyiv, Ukraine.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Latest Stories

  • Plastic Putin on tiny tank turns up in London park

    STORY: Parents and children alike reacted with surprise to the apparition of the bright red Putin sitting astride a tiny tank, a little barrel sticking out from between his knees.Colomina told Reuters he was showing the epoxy resin sculpture in various cities around the world to highlight the war in Ukraine, and what he says is Putin’s childish but dangerous behaviour. He declined to be interviewed on camera, saying he does not want to distract attention from his art.Some parents greeted the statue with enthusiasm. Beatrice Dina said of Putin: "He’s a big boy playing dangerous games."Colomina travelled to London from his native city of Toulouse. He has previously installed the statue in Paris, Barcelona and New York. His statue went on show, without the permission of city authorities, on the same day that British street artist Banksy unveiled a work in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka.

  • War in Ukraine: the latest headlines

    Ukrainian forces have consolidated their control over the southern city of Kherson, after Russian forces hastily retreated from the only regional capital they had occupied after invading Ukraine on February 24.

  • With day-to-day costs rising, these retirees are facing tough choices

    Seniors living on fixed incomes are struggling to keep up with expenses as their daily costs are rising faster than their pension payments. For the period between October and December 2022, retirees 65+ with a yearly income under $129,757 can receive up to $685.50 a month through the Old Age Security (OAS) program. People over the age of 60 who contributed to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) before turning 70 can receive up to $1,253.59, but the average monthly payment is closer to $725, according

  • ‘Black Panther' sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022

    The box office roared back to life with the long-awaited release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." “Wakanda Forever” was eagerly anticipated by both audiences and exhibitors, who have weathered a slow spell at the box office since the summer movie season ended and there were fewer bigger budget blockbusters in the pipeline. “Some may have hoped for $200 million like the first film, but this is solid,” said Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore’s senior media analyst.

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Canada is in the World Cup. Here's what you need to know to cheer along

    With less than two weeks until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandw

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world juniors tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe even help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but also

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Corpuz grabs LPGA lead, faces top competition at Pelican

    BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Allisen Corpuz is closing out a solid rookie year on the LPGA Tour, and now the Hawaii native has a chance to make it even better at the Pelican Women's Championship. Corpuz made four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the middle of her second round Saturday and had another 5-under 65, giving her a one-shot lead going into the final round of the penultimate LPGA Tour event of the year. Right behind Corpuz is a group of top contenders, making that one-shot lead feel even small

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre