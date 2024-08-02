Khephren Thuram: ‘I’ve always wanted to play for Juventus’

New Juventus signing Khephren Thuram was unveiled in a press conference today, discussing some advice from his father, the early work with Thiago Motta and his ambitions in Turin.

The 23-year-old French midfielder joined the Bianconeri from OGC Nice last month in a definitive transfer worth around €20m plus €5m in add-ons. He has put pen to paper on a five-year contract worth €5m net per season plus bonuses.

Khephren Thuram is one of the key players in Thiago Motta’s new Juventus project and will likely be partnered alongside Teun Koopmeiners in the midfield, once the deal for the Atalanta star is eventually completed.

Khephren Thuram presentation

Speaking in his presentation press conference via TMW, Khephren Thuram discussed his first few weeks with Juventus.

“The first week went very well. I work well with the group and with the coach. Everything is going very well here.”

He commented on any advice from his father Lillian and the fact that his brother Marcus plays at Inter.

“Obviously my dad told me that it is the greatest team in Italy and in the world for him. You have to take advantage of every moment, not just players but also staff, one of the best in the world.

“For me it will be an opportunity to grow, as a person and as a player. As for my brother, we will see how this season goes. We will see.”

Khephren Thuram spoke about how he experienced the negotiations between the two clubs.

“Being here is a dream. I’ve always wanted to play for Juve since I was little, where many French players have passed, names of great prestige. I’m even more proud to be able to wear this shirt. So, every day I wake up and feel very lucky.”

He commented on the French history at Juventus.

“I hope to do well like the other French players, like Matuidi, Pogba, my dad who played here. With Todibo, yes, we talked, but not about Juventus. But about many other things. Let’s see if he ends up here or not.”

Khephren Thuram discussed his hunger to win the Scudetto.

“I was little when Juve won the Scudetti and I don’t remember much. I hope to win many Scudetti with this club. My dad will be happy for me as for my brother. In his eyes, we are the same.”

He was asked if Thiago Motta’s appointment influenced his decision to join the club.

“Yes, the fact that Thiago Motta had become the Juventus coach certainly had its importance. As a player, he was exceptional, very intelligent, he knew how to defend very well. He worked very well with his group. I will be able to rely on him very much. Definitely yes, it mattered.”

Khephren Thuram discussed his favourite role on the pitch.

“I don’t have a favourite role, I can play as a playmaker, mezzala, it depends on where the coach wants me to play. I have two role models: first Paul Pogba and then Patrick Vieira. Two great players, I like them a lot.”

He touched on his relationship with his brother.

“He says I’m better because he loves me so much, according to him I’m better, but for me he is better. I am very happy for him. He had a long career, he played in France, he didn’t come from big clubs, but he reached the national team.

“For me he is a role model, the best in the family. He plays as a striker, he scores a lot of goals, he can be an assistman. So for me he is the strongest.”

Khephren Thuram spoke about what he’s been told by Thiago Motta.

“I’ve never spoken to Pogba. He is a friend of my brother, and I was a fan of his even with his hair changes. The coach speaks to me every day and he also gave me advice that I cannot reveal. You can see that he was a very intelligent player.”

He commented on his best qualities.

“I really like to move the ball. I play vertically a lot. I also have very dynamic qualities. I also play a lot with the ball at my feet. I can recover balls even aggressively. I am complete, but I still have a long way to go.”

Khephren Thuram discussed his desire to get on the scoresheet more.

“Yes, I’d like to score more because I definitely see it as growth, but it is not the most important thing for me. I’m the one who has to create a bridge between the defence and the attack and I’m certainly the one who has to give balance and create support for the team, recovering a lot of balls.

“Obviously, everyone likes to score, but it’s not the main task, that’s why there are the forwards.”

He spoke about how his playstyle suits Serie A.

“Yes, my characteristics are suited to Serie A. I know that it is a very tactical league, with high-level teams. It’s my first time here, and I’ll have to readjust.

“Deschamps gave me a lot of advice and I’ll treasure his words. Obviously, however, I hear from my dad every day and he is the person I talk to the most.”

He spoke about his growth under Francesco Farioli.

“Yes, the coach is very important to me, because he gave me confidence. I was in a young team, a leader in this team. He expected a lot from me and spoke to me a lot and was an important figure together with all his staff.”

Finally, Khephren Thuram was asked if Juventus were his destiny.

“Yes, I agree, I also think I had Juve in my destiny. Both Vieira and Henry gave me a lot of advice and talked to me about Juventus. They were very happy for me, and I am grateful for this.”