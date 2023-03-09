Khawaja revels in ending six-year wait for Australian century in India

Usman Khawaja delighted in scoring Australia's first red-ball century in India for six years after his unbeaten 104 guided the tourists to 255-4 on day one of the fourth and final Test.

The opener carried the bat through sweltering conditions at Narendra Modi Stadium with a resolute knock to put the visitors on track for their best total of the series.

His efforts halted a long wait for an Australian to reach triple figures in a Test innings in the country, with interim captain Steve Smith the last to achieve it in 2017.

For Khawaja, his performance was a fitting pay-off for previous visits to the country where he failed to get on the pitch, offering a satisfying start to the final game in Ahmedabad.

"There was a lot of emotion in that," he said. "I have been to India on two tours before this, and carried the drinks in all eight Test matches. It was a long journey.

"To finally get a hundred in India, as an Australian, that's what you want to do, that's what you want to tick off. It's very special.

"It was such a nice wicket; I just didn't want to give my wicket away. It was a mental battle more than anything. You need to put your ego away. It was a battle all day."

Australia are looking to tie the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after they claimed a nine-wicket victory in the third Test earlier this month, following losses in the first two games.