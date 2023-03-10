Khawaja and Green guide Australia to imposing first-innings total against India

Australia put themselves in a strong position in the fourth Test against India after Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green's impressive partnership and a late surge from Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy saw them post 480 in their first innings.

Resuming day two on 255-4, Khawaja (180) and Green (114) piled more runs on to frustrate the hosts with a fifth-wicket partnership of 208, while Australia's tail also wagged.

Ravichandran Ashwin produced figures of 6-91 to stop the tourists from doing even more damage, before Rohit Sharma (17 not out) and Shubman Gill (18 not out) made a promising start to India's reply, ending the day 36-0, still trailing by 444 runs.

Khawaja and Green continued their impressive partnership from day one, with the latter hitting his maiden Test century before a sweep attempt saw him glove one from Ashwin to Srikar Bharat.

Ashwin soon found his groove as he removed Alex Carey for a duck and Mitchell Starc for six, while Khawaja was finally out lbw after a review off the first ball after the tea interval from Axar Patel.

Lyon (34) and Murphy (41) were in the mood to play some shots though, and had plenty of joy as they struck 11 fours between them in a ninth-wicket partnership of 70, before both fell to Ashwin.

The surface in Ahmedabad has been kinder to batters than others in the series, and Rohit and Gill had few problems seeing off Australia's bowling attack in their 10 overs before close.

Gill launched the first six of the match in the final over of the day off Lyon, but India still have plenty to do to get close to the Baggy Green's first innings total.

Khawaja shows patience is a virtue

Khawaja had already reached three figures on day one, but continued his impressively mature innings alongside Green on Friday, lasting 422 balls in all, the most faced of any Australian batter in an innings in India in Test history.

After the day ended, Green said: "Ussie helped me so much out there. It is really special."

Ashwin overtakes Kumble in Australia battles

It must be a strange feeling for a bowler to post numbers as impressive as 6-91 but see the opponents still score almost 500 runs.

It may be consolation for Ashwin that his 113 wickets in total means he has surpassed Anil Kumble (111 wickets) and equalled Lyon to become the joint-leading wicket-taker in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.