Khaos Williams’ prediction for UFC Fight Night 241: Submission, KO or ‘take his soul from his body’

LAS VEGAS – Khaos Williams enters Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 241 co-main event against Carlston Harris with a violent mindset.

UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby knew what he was doing when he pitting Williams (14-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) against Harris (19-5 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in the welterweight bout at the UFC Apex (ESPN+). Both men have already delivered some spectacular highlights in their individual careers, and there’s a good chance of another one this weekend.

“I’m ready to go 15 minutes, but all my fights, I don’t see none of my fights going the distance,” Williams told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “When I go into a fight I don’t see none of them going the distance. I just feel like whoever is in front of me, the guy isn’t going to last. All it takes is one shot if you make a mistake.

“Whether I submit him or whether I test that chin our and take his soul from his body, he not going to last. But I know you can’t knock everybody out. But that’s just what I plan on doing. I don’t want it to go to a decision.”

Williams, 30, enters UFC Fight Night 241 with three victories in his past four fights. He gets some spotlight in the co-headliner slot, and plans to take advantage by delivering his best.

“Regardless, I’m going to bring it,” Williams said. “Whether I’m the first fight, the last fight, the co-main event – I’m going to bring it just like I’m the main event.”

