Khan vs Brook: What time is fight, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks tonight

George Flood
·5 min read
In this article:
Amir Khan and Kell Brook at long last settle one of British boxing’s longest-running feuds inside the ring in Manchester tonight.

This weekend’s main event has been many years in the making, with the animosity between these two old foes bubbling away for almost two decades.

However, things escalated to an unacceptable level at Thursday’s final pre-fight press conference, with both men criticised for their conduct and Brook denying accusations over the previous use of a racial slur and Khan denying the use of homophobic language.

While it is undeniable that both fighters are now some way past their respective bests, there remains a huge appetite to finally see their rivalry settled once and for all in the ring.

Click here to follow Khan vs Brook LIVE

2004 Olympic silver medalist and former unified light-welterweight champion Khan has not fought since stopping Australia’s Billy Dib in the fourth round of their low-profile contest in Saudi Arabia in 2019.

That bout came just three months after he unsuccessfully challenged the great Terence Crawford for the WBO welterweight belt. Khan, now 35, has previously stated that this will be his last fight, though it appears that he could yet be convinced to carry on if he emerges victorious.

Brook - who turns 36 in May - has also hinted at potential retirement having suffered three defeats in his last six fights, albeit against top-quality opposition in Crawford, Errol Spence Jr and Gennady Golovkin.

Former IBF welterweight titlist ‘Special K’ lasted four rounds with Crawford on his last outing in Las Vegas in November 2020.

Khan vs Brook date, start time, venue and ring walks

Khan vs Brook takes place today - Saturday, February 19 2022 - at the 21,000-capacity AO Arena in Manchester, with the event commencing at around 6pm GMT.

Tickets for the BOXXER event sold out in just six minutes back in December, highlighting the keen interest that still exists in this particular long-running rivalry.

Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 10pm, though as ever there will be a lot of build-up and much will depend on the length of the undercard bouts.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Khan vs Brook fight card/undercard in full

Saturday’s card also features Natasha Jonas, who will now fight Uruguay’s Chris Namus for the vacant women’s WBO super-welterweight belt as she finally bids to realise her world title dream.

Other highlights include the professional heavyweight debut of Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist and ex-Team GB boxing captain Frazer Clarke, who faces Jake Darnell.

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Natasha Jonas vs Chris Namus

Charlie Schofield vs Germaine Brown

Bradley Rea vs Craig McCarthy

Viddal Riley vs Willbeforce Shihepo

Adam Azim vs Jordan Ellison

Hassan Azim vs MJ Hall

Frazer Clarke vs Jake Darnell

Abdul Khan vs Ricky Starkey

Ibrahim Nadim vs Taka Bember

How to watch Khan vs Brook

TV channel: In the UK, Khan vs Brook is available to watch via pay-per-view on Sky Sports Box Office at a cost of £19.95.

Live stream: Those that have purchased the fight can also watch live online via the downloadable player or Sky Sports Box Office app.

LIVE coverage: You can also get blow-by-blow accounts of the main event and entire undercard with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight night blog.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Khan vs Brook weigh-in results

Despite suggestions that he might come in over, and therefore incur a hefty fine of £100,000 per extra pound, Brook weighed in on Friday inside the catchweight limit of 149lbs, which is two pounds above the normal welterweight limit that he’s not had much fun making in the past.

Brook looked ripped as he tipped the scales at 10st 8lbs 5oz, with an equally impressive Khan one pound lighter at 10st 7lbs 5oz.

The duo had to be separated after exchanging more angry words during their final face-off.

Khan vs Brook fight prediction

This is nowhere near as good a fight as it would have been in their respective primes, but as a spectacle it remains pretty irresistible for British boxing fans.

Neither fighter is now close to the level they both achieved as world champions, but we should still be in for quite a show in a likely battle of whose powers have declined the least.

Despite his advancing years and inactivity, Khan’s hand and foot speed remains intact and he claims Brook no longer possesses his previously impressive punch resistance after those brutal stoppages by the likes of Golovkin, Crawford and Spence.

(PA)
(PA)

However, Khan comparatively never possessed much by way of power and a knockout on his part likely remains a tall order, even if those aforementioned claims have validity.

Provided he can still cope with the speed, Brook should be able to utilise his remaining power and timing to secure a memorable stoppage in the late rounds.

But in truth, it‘s a very tough fight to predict, which is what still gives it such mass appeal. A Khan points win could also be on the agenda if he gets off to a good start, uses his speed well and avoids getting tagged with any big shots to test his questionable chin.

Khan vs Brook purse split

Khan will reportedly earn £5million from tonight’s fight, while Brook is due to bank around £3m.

Khan vs Brook weight class

Tonight’s bout is being fought at an agreed catchweight of 149lbs.

There is also said to be a rehydration clause in place, meaning both men have to weigh no more than 163 ½ pounds on fight day.

Khan vs Brook betting odds

Khan: 11/8

Brook: 4/7

Draw: 18/1

Khan KO, TKO or DQ: 7/2

Khan points/decision: 7/2

Brook KO, TKO or DQ: 13/10

Brook points/decision: 7/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

