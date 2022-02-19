Khan vs Brook LIVE! Boxing fight stream, start time, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Khan vs Brook - LIVE!

One of British boxing’s most bitter modern rivalries will finally be settled tonight as Amir Khan and Kell Brook clash in a long-awaited grudge match.

It’s almost 20 years since the seeds of this particular feud were first sown at amateur level, with the duo going on to take very different paths to becoming world champions.

The insults and ill-feelings have only endured and escalated during that time, but frustratingly no fight coming to fruition for a multitude of reasons... until now.

Khan and Brook, both now 35, are in the latter stages of their respective careers and certainly well beyond their peaks, but the interest in seeing those old scores being settled has not diminished.

Tonight’s event at Manchester Arena sold out in just six minutes, with plenty of great action also on the undercard including Natasha Jonas challenging for the women’s WBO super-welterweight title, former Team GB Olympic captain Frazer Clarke making his professional heavyweight debut and the highly-rated Azim brothers also on the bill.

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Natasha Jonas vs Chris Namus

Frazer Clarke vs Jake Darnell

Hassan Azim bt MJ Hall

Adam Azim bt Jordan Ellison

Bradley Rea bt Craig McCarthy

Viddal Riley bt Willbeforce Shihepo

Germaine Brown bt Charlie Schofield

Abdul Khan bt Ricky Starkey

Ibrahim Nadim bt Taka Bembere

Venue: AO Arena, Manchester

How to watch: Sky Sports Box Office

Main card at 6pm, main event around 10:30pm

Clarke and Jonas among undercard highlights

Prediction: Brook wins via late stoppage

21:27 , George Flood

A terrific atmosphere inside the AO Arena now as “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen begins Clarke’s first professional ring walk.

What an occasion for Big Fraz here.

21:25 , George Flood

As Carl Froch and Johnny Nelson point out on Sky, Clarke needs to make a quick start to his pro career after delaying the step up for so long and hanging on as an amateur for the postponed Olympics in Tokyo last summer.

Story continues

31 in August, he’s certainly got no time to waste.

Frazer Clarke makes professional debut next

21:22 , George Flood

Next up it’s the eagerly-awaited professional heavyweight debut of Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist and former Team GB captain Frazer Clarke.

A first opponent for the 30-year-old was only announced yesterday, with the unenviable gig eventually going to Jake Darnell.

Darnell said: “I was at the [Amir Khan vs Kell Brook] public workout on Wednesday, asked my manager, ‘Can you get a ticket?’

“Got a call Thursday, ‘I’ve got you a ticket, but you’ve gotta fight Frazer.’”

Don’t expect this one to last long!

(Getty Images)

Azim beats Hall on points

21:14 , George Flood

The referee scores the bout 40-36 in favour of Azim, who moves to 2-0 as a professional.

He’s a different kind of fighter to his younger brother and will obviously be brought along more slowly.

(PA)

Azim vs Hall

21:12 , George Flood

Round 4

Hall tries to clinch and hold up close and absorbs some thunderous hooks in the process.

MJ is as tricky and awkward as these sorts of journeymen get, but Azim has not lost his cool and still landed some good punches despite his opponent tucking up from almost the first bell.

Another selection of strong body shots to finish the fight from Azim, who obviously won every round and will have no doubt learned a lot from that.

Azim vs Hall

21:09 , George Flood

Round 4

Into the final round we go...

Azim vs Hall

21:08 , George Flood

Round 3

More frustration for Azim at the start of the third, but he’s remaining patient in only his second professional bout and still getting through with some decent punches to the body.

Hall takes a moment on his haunches after seemingly being caught a tad low, then putting his hands behind his back in a show of bravado!

A strong finish to the round from Azim as he lands another fierce body shot and uppercut combination.

21:05 , George Flood

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is picked up by the Sky Sports cameras arriving at the AO Arena.

I’m guessing he’s here to support fellow Uruguayan Chris Namus, who battles Natasha Jonas for the WBO female super-welterweight title in tonight’s co-main event.

Rumours that a few Manchester City players will also be in the house this evening, or maybe not after their last-gasp defeat by Tottenham at the Etihad earlier that may have blown the Premier League title race wide open.

Azim vs Hall

21:03 , George Flood

Round 2

Azim works the body very well, sapping the energy from the gritty Hall and moving him around the ring.

Awkward journeyman Hall is trying to tie up Hassan and limit his effectiveness, deploying every defensive trick in the book as you might expect and we’ve seen plenty of times before.

Some more good work from Azim, but he’s being a bit frustrated at the moment.

Azim vs Hall

21:00 , George Flood

Round 1

Azim gets his jab going early doors, he’s already looking to set up that heavy one-punch knockout.

Some nice work up close from Azim including a sharp uppercut, while two crisp right hands are clearly felt by Hall, who is an expert survivalist and rarely stopped... though not sure how wise it is to be goading his opponent!

That’s Azim’s first completed round as a pro boxer.

Azim vs Hall

20:57 , George Flood

We’re off and running.

Can Hassan Azim get this done quicker than his younger brother?

Hall doesn’t lack experience, but he’s already looking unsteady in the early going...

Azim vs Hall up next

20:53 , George Flood

Here comes journeyman MJ Hall, with James Brown classic ‘I Feel Good’ blaring out in the background.

Not sure how great he’ll be feeling after this one!

Here comes Adam Azim’s older brother, ‘The Hitman’ Hassan...

20:48 , George Flood

Michael Buffer has also arrived at the AO Arena.

You know it’s a big event when he’s in town.

77 now, you know. Looks great for it and those velvety pipes remains undiminished.

Brook confident over Khan knockout

20:44 , George Flood

Kell Brook has arrived at the AO Arena!

Here’s more from the former IBF welterweight champion on tonight’s clash...

“I don’t like him, he don’t like me, we’re going to see an excellent fight… It goes back to the amateur days. He used to win championships at his weight and I was the one above. He did what he did in the Olympics. We always got promised we would fight down the line. But he said he didn’t even know who I was. He’s never given me that respect.

“He’s definitely gonna sleep Saturday night when I smash him… After Saturday, nobody’s going to be interested [in Amir Khan]. He can go to Dubai and do his thing, that’s the end of it. We’re going to get a knockout. He’s going on his face or back, either way.

“This means so much to me. This fight’s been talked about for many, many years. You’re going to see the condition and the hard work I’ve put in. I’m ready for 12 hard rounds. I’m ready to put a show on for the fans.”

(Getty Images)

20:42 , George Flood

“Titles by the end of the year for Adam Azim” says trainer Shane McGuigan, who says he has no problem at all fast-tracking the gifted teenager.

Can brother Hassan match his sibling’s eye-catching exploits in a welterweight clash with MJ Hall?

Praise for Adam Azim

20:40 , George Flood

Azim very impressive. Punch variety and selection, hand speed, accuracy all there. And only 19 😳 #khanvsbrook — Sarah Shephard (@SarahShepSport) February 19, 2022

Azim knocks out Ellison

20:35 , George Flood

That smashing left hook was actually blocked by the glove of Ellison, but it was so powerful that it crashed through onto his chin anyway.

Supreme from ‘The Assassin’. What a career he has in store.

(Getty Images)

Azim vs Ellison

20:33 , George Flood

Round 3

More patient from Azim as he stalks and waits for his chance, with Ellison fearful of throwing his own punches due to the significant threat of a whipped, painful counter.

A HUGE LEFT HOOK FROM AZIM KNOCKS OUT ELLISON!

Wow, he was expecting the right hand to the body and is sent crashing to the canvas.

Devastating from Azim, who provides a backflip in the ring to celebrate!

The medical staff are quick to attend to Ellison, who is up on his stool.

Azim is a special, special talent, make no mistake.

Azim vs Ellison

20:30 , George Flood

Round 2

Still marvelling at Azim’s hand speed. It’s really quite something.

As soon as you register that he’s landed a right hand on you upstairs, he rifles in a shuddering left hook to the body.

The variety, accuracy and sheer venom is irresistible.

But Ellison gets through another round, managing to land a couple of shots of his own.

Can’t fault the determination of the 26-year-old from Sunderland, who is in his 51st professional fight tonight.

Azim vs Ellison

20:26 , George Flood

Round 1

Azim’s hands are an absolute blur... tremendous speed.

He starts as he means to go on with some early left jabs to the body, picking his angles well and displaying great accuracy.

Ellison eats a couple of horrible shots behind the elbow towards the end of the round, THE SECOND SENDS HIM DOWN!

Emphatic from Azim, who is trained by Shane McGuigan. Ellison gets up and makes it back to his corner.

Azim vs Ellison

20:22 , George Flood

Here we go...

Azim vs Ellison

20:21 , George Flood

Young Adam ‘The Assassin’ Azim - one of British boxing’s best young prospects - certainly doesn’t mind the pressure, does he?

Using Ini Kamoze’s Here Come The Hotstepper - most synonymous in this sport with the great Prince Naseem Hamed - is quite the statement!

Looking forward to this one. A big stage for the talented Slough brothers tonight.

Khan: Brook is a ‘fanboy’... he’s obsessed with me

20:15 , George Flood

Here’s more from Amir Khan before tonight’s main event...

“I’m worried about Kell’s health after the beating I’m gonna be giving him. It’ll be something he’s never had before. We are gonna definitely put him in his place. It’s been a very long time. Ten years [this rivalry has] been going on. This is my time now to put him in his place.

“I’m very excited. This is a massive fight for me, my 40th fight. It has to be one of the biggest fights of my career. Winning world titles is one thing, going to America was my dream and I did that, but this fight means a lot to me and my career.

(Action Images via Reuters)

“We’ve gone back to the drawing board, changed my whole training camp, and that’s why I joined Team BoMac and Team Crawford. I needed that motivation and that push. The only people who could do that for me was this team. Knowing this will be one of the biggest fights in Britain gives you that motivation as well.

“I think Kell’s always been very obsessed with my career, like a fanboy. That’s the honest truth. I’ve been living in his head for such a long time… I think it’s more jealousy than anything.

“It’s a big thing for us both; if either of us lose, it’s something that will haunt us for a very long time. That’s the reason I’ve trained so hard. I’ve done everything I’ve needed to because I know I can’t lose this fight.”

Khan arrives

20:12 , George Flood

Amir Khan is in the building!

Next on the undercard, it’s the first of the highly-rated Azim brothers as 19-year-old Adam - 2-0 early in his career - battles Jordan Ellison.

Rea: The best night of my life

20:05 , George Flood

Yeah, it was a piercing left uppercut from Rea, perfectly teed up, that left McCarthy sprawled out on the canvas. Absolutely devastating.

McCarthy’s legs are still very unsteady as he rises off the stool and shares a warm post-fight embrace with his victorious opponent.

The first defeat of McCarthy’s career.

“The best night of my life,” local lad Rea beams in his post-fight interview with Sky.

(Getty Images)

Rea stops McCarthy in first round

20:00 , George Flood

Muted celebrations from Rea, but thankfully McCarthy is now up and sat on his stool.

Home favourite Rea looked razor sharp from the first bell, thundering in the shots and then producing the most vicious of knockouts, I think with the left uppercut.

Let’s wait for the replay...

Rea vs McCarthy

19:59 , George Flood

Round 1

Ruthless from Rea and McCarthy is DOWN midway through the first!

No chance he’s getting up from that!

A stunning first-round win for ‘Sting’ Rea, who moves to 12-0 in devastating fashion. Wow.

The medical team are quickly attending to McCarthy, who suffered a heavy fall there.

Rea vs McCarthy

19:55 , George Flood

On we go at the AO Arena!

Someone’s 0 has got to go...

Rea vs McCarthy next

19:52 , George Flood

The undercard action keeps coming thick and fast in Manchester, with little respite in between fights.

It’s a battle of unbeaten middleweights next as the popular Bradley Rea from Stretford takes on 34-year-old Irishman Craig McCarthy.

‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries is the ringwalk music of choice for Waterford’s McCarthy. Cracking stuff.

More Oasis for Rea, ‘What’s the Story Morning Glory’ this time. Not sure if Noel is here yet...

19:45 , George Flood

“You get to keep your 10k!”

Riley tells KSI, who said he would pay his ex-coach £10,000 if he secured a knockout tonight.

But something tells me he’s glad to have the rounds under his belt.

Riley dominates Shihepo in points win

19:42 , George Flood

The referee scores the bout 60-53 in favour of the dominant Riley, despite Shihepo having the cheek to put his own hand up just before the decision is announced.

(PA)

Riley vs Shihepo

19:40 , George Flood

Round 6

Riley will have wanted the knockout but is probably equally pleased with the rounds under his belt after a long absence and lack of experience as a pro.

Shihepo, meanwhile, raises his arms aloft and looks delighted to have got through those punishing 18 minutes, falling just before the final bell.

Retirement must surely be looming.

Riley vs Shihepo

19:36 , George Flood

Round 5

Riley has his man trapped in the corner after a furious close-range exchange sees Shihepo forced back and off balance by a sharp left jab straight down the middle.

The tired Namibian is clinging on now, just trying to make it to the bell. His ponderous, lazy jabs leave him so badly open to the counter.

The two men tangle and fall in the centre of the ring. Shihepo will no doubt be grateful for the breather as he makes it through another round.

Just one more to go. Riley up by miles.

Riley vs Shihepo

19:32 , George Flood

Round 4

Another very comfortable round for Riley, with blood coming from the nose of Shihepo.

The Londoner will surely want to get him out of here...

Riley vs Shihepo

19:29 , George Flood

Round 3

Halfway through this one-sided cruiserweight six-rounder, with Hackney’s Riley piecing together some decent combinations, working the jab and dominating proceedings against a man 15 years his senior.

Shihepo is being hit a lot and offering preciously little in return. Not much left in the tank at this stage for the ‘Black Mamba’ , clearly.

Riley vs Shihepo

19:23 , George Flood

Round 2

Riley is teeing off on Shihepo at will now with some clubbing blows upstairs and the 39-year-old is totally off balance, just looking to hold on as he throws out a pawing jab that won’t ever find the mark.

Riley - who has two knockouts in four pro bouts - is a bit too keen to try and find the finish late in the second, but it will surely come sooner rather than later.

Riley vs Shihepo

19:20 , George Flood

Round 1

Riley set that trap very well indeed, stepping back and inviting the swinging overhand right before lurching forward and driving in the counter right uppercut that put Shihepo down.

The Namibian does well to make it to the bell after also being caught with a furious left hook.

Riley vs Shihepo

19:18 , George Flood

Round 1

Riley, 24, starts with purpose, thrashing in a nice overhand right and stinging left hook.

He’s controlling the pace nicely, working off the jab and then catches Shihepo flush and puts him on the deck with 30 seconds left in the first!

Riley vs Shihepo

19:16 , George Flood

Underway in this six-round contest...

Riley vs Shihepo up next

19:14 , George Flood

Next on tonight’s undercard is East London’s Viddal Riley, the YouTuber, rapper and internet personality - plus trainer of KSI - who returns to the ring after a two-year absence and fights in the UK for the first time.

The 4-0 cruiserweight - a very talented amateur - is in action against 39-year-old Namibian Willbeforce Shihepo.

Shihepo has previously challenged for international, inter-continental and commonwealth titles and been in with the likes of Arthur Abraham and Callum Johnson, but is now surely a long, long way past his best.

Khan vs Brook: Tale of the tape

19:10 , George Flood

Khan v Brook

35 Age 35

39 Fights 42

34 Wins 39

21 KOs 27

0 Draws 0

5 Losses 3

232 Rounds boxed 220

5ft 10in Height 5ft 9in

71in Reach 69in

Orthodox Stance Orthodox

10st 7lb 5oz Weight 10st 8lb 5oz

Germaine Brown wins English super-middleweight title

19:05 , George Flood

98-92, 99-92 and 98-92 - Brown unsurprisingly takes a unanimous decision after three predictably strong cards in his favour.

The Kingston fighter stays unbeaten, moving to 12-0 and picks up the English super-middleweight crown.

Not quite so impressive in the second half of a rather messy 10-rounder, but he still did more than enough as the busier boxer and looked very impressive early on.

No mean feat dethroning the title-holder in his backyard... the best win of ‘G-Man’s’ career, unquestionably.

(PA)

Schofield vs Brown

19:00 , George Flood

Round 10

It’s actually Brown that comes quickest out of the blocks in the final round, looking to ensure Schofield stays off him in pursuit of an unlikely late knockout.

The passive Schofield appears tired and it’s scrappy fare once more, with no chance of an explosive finish.

Brown raises his hands at the final bell and is surely the new English super-middleweight champion.

Schofield vs Brown

18:56 , George Flood

Round 9

This has long since become rather scrappy and untidy stuff, with Brown on his way to a comfortable points triumph.

Schofield has to go all out for the knockout in the 10th and final round.

His urgency tonight has been sorely lacking for the most part.

Schofield vs Brown

18:52 , George Flood

Round 8

Both men feeling the pace in an untidy eighth round as the clinches rack up.

Brown not quite finding his range with that right hand now, but he’s still easing to victory and the English title here.

Schofield vs Brown

18:49 , George Flood

Round 7

You’ve got to say that Brown is likely 6-1 up here.

Brown not as slick as he was early doors, but he’s still comfortably the better fighter.

Schofield just isn’t busy enough and can’t build upon his flashes of promise, lacking the urgency he needs.

Three rounds to go...

Schofield vs Brown

18:44 , George Flood

Round 6

Schofield still too tentative as he fails to build on that encouraging performance in the fifth.

It’s all a bit scrappy now, with Brown trying to rediscover that earlier momentum.

Schofield vs Brown

18:40 , George Flood

Round 5

Schofield’s best round of the fight so far.

He has more success with the jab, ups his work rate and ends with a nice uppercut.

More of that needed, with Brown slowing down a touch.

Schofield vs Brown

18:37 , George Flood

Round 4

More of the same in the fourth.

Brown has some real venom on some of these shots, continuing his varied assault both to head and body.

He’s coasted through the opening four without Schofield asking any real questions.

(Getty Images)

Schofield vs Brown

18:34 , George Flood

Round 3

This is far too easy for the impressive Brown at the moment, he’s dominating Schofield and completely controlling the tempo of this one-sided fight, coming forward at will and attacking both body and head.

Trainer Rob Rimmer has just read the riot act to the champion in the corner already, telling him to be spiteful and trying to get him going, questioning where his desire has been.

He needs to produce something quickly. The rounds are swiftly going by...

Schofield vs Brown

18:29 , George Flood

Round 2

Another good round for Brown... he’s looking slick and spiteful, still piling on the pressure, producing the combinations and trying to drive home that right uppercut.

For some reason the bell sounds 10 seconds early at the end of the second...

Schofield vs Brown

18:24 , George Flood

Round 1

A really purposeful start from Brown, who jabs straight to the body and throws some eye-catching combinations.

The head movement is good and he’s landing some lovely, stinging shots, keeping up the pressure in the early stages of this 10-round English title fight.

Schofield quite static and absorbing a lot of punishment to the body. No sign of the energy to match his buzzing ring walk...

Schofield vs Brown up next

18:18 , George Flood

The main card action is about to get underway in Manchester!

The English super-middleweight title is on the line as Kingston’s undefeated Germaine Brown challenges reigning champion Charlie Schofield.

Oasis’ Rock N Roll Star is the ringwalk music of choice for Manchester’s Schofield, which will go down well with the locals already in their seats.

Noel Gallagher is due to be in attendance tonight, by the way...

Khan: I will give Brook a boxing lesson

18:15 , George Flood

Khan has been working with trainer Brian ‘BoMac‘ McIntyre in Colorado in the build-up to this fight and will have the great Terence Crawford in his corner this evening, with ‘Bud’ having beaten both of these men in recent years.

Khan insists ‘BoMac’ has told him to be smart and alert in the early rounds, not throwing caution to the wind and taking unnecessary risks as we have seen so many times before...

“For the first three or four rounds he’s going to try hard and that is sometimes when I caught early. It’s happened to me before,” Khan said.

“When ‘BoMac’ was training me, he was saying ‘you need to be tight, you need to be smart in the early rounds because you can’t make that mistake you do sometimes’.

“If you look at those fights, (Breidis) Prescott, (Danny) Garcia, it was early in the fight when everything was going my way. I was overconfident.

“It is all about sticking to the tactics, being smart and not making any mistakes and give him a boxing lesson.”

Khan: Defeat could destroy my legacy

18:09 , George Flood

Khan has heaped more pressure on tonight’s grudge match by insisting that a loss could undo all of the good work achieved during his illustrious career.

"You're always that one fight away from destroying your whole legacy. This is a fight that I could end up losing what I've done in my whole career,” he said.

"People will be like 'oh he got beat by Kell Brook'. I have to make sure I do everything. That's why I was running up hills, I was working so hard, I had to make sure I did everything right because I don't want to lose to him.

"I don't like the guy. You can see by looking at people in the eyes how humble and nice they are but he's not like that.

"People need to see the real side of him. He's acting the nice guy, he's trying to show his fans that he's a nice guy but he's not. He's a really bad, bitter person."

(Getty Images)

Brook denies Amir Khan claims over racial slur

18:02 , George Flood

The ill-feeling and insults between Amir Khan and Kell Brook escalated to unacceptable levels during Thursday’s final press conference, with Brook accused of - and denying - the use of a racial slur, while the pair were both criticised for the use of homophobic language.

“It’s so sad that that he had to come out with a comment like that,” Khan said after accusing Brook of saying he had a ‘poppadom chin’. “I respected him as a fighter, don’t get me wrong. It gives me an added push to stick it on him and give him a proper beating.

“At the end of the day we’re fighting each other but you still have some sort of respect for him - I think that’s gone out the window now. I thought maybe after the fight we could be friends, I don’t want to be his friend.

“People look up to Kell Brook, he’s on the biggest stage of his career. The reason we have to talk about this and get it out there is so people realise giving racial (abuse) should not happen and we are totally against it.

(PA)

“Everyone needs to be on that and say ‘it shouldn’t happen’. People shouldn’t be racist especially in this day and age, come on. We’re in the 21st Century and we shouldn’t hear anything racial now. But it is still out there.”

Brook denied there were any racial connotations attached to the quote, saying: “What (Khan) is trying to do is get everyone on his side and think I’m some kind of racist character when I’m not. There’s no way I’m racist at all,” he said.

“He’s trying to put me under the bus by getting people up turn on me. I just meant by what I said is how delicate he is, poppadoms just break, which is the same as his chin.

“That’s the only angle I’m coming from. There’s no racial angle there at all, zero.”

Amir Khan’s cousin stays unbeaten with Starkey win

17:50 , George Flood

No problems for Abdul Khan, who stays unbeaten and moves to 3-0 as he comfortably outpoints the 36-year-old Starkey - an ex-infantry soldier and army boxer - 40-35.

Will he be the only member of the Khan family celebrating a victory at the AO Arena tonight?

(Getty Images)

Khan and Brook set for ultimate grudge match

17:43 , George Flood

Has the fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook come too late?

Ticket sales would suggest not, with Manchester’s 19,000-seater AO Arena selling out in just six minutes, while the verbal onslaught they exchanged at yesterday’s pre-fight press conference showed the depth of the antipathy between them.

Khan accused Brook of making a racist remark by allegedly threatening to break his “poppadom chin”, while the pair also exchanged homophobic slurs.

There is no denying that both men, at 35, are past their prime and yet this long-awaited, all-British grudge match still spikes the curiosity like few others.

To their credit, both look in superb physical shape, undeniably driven in their respective training camps — Khan’s in Nebraska and Colorado, Brook’s in Fuerteventura — to deny each other any bragging rights for years to come after the final bell.

Click here to read Matt Majendie’s full Khan vs Brook preview

(Getty Images)

Nadim outpoints Bembere in opener

17:39 , George Flood

One bout in the books already in Manchester tonight.

Ricky Hatton-trained super-bantamweight prospect Ibrahim Nadim outpointed Oldham’s Taka Bembere 40-36 to move to 6-0 as a professional.

Currently ongoing inside the ring is the battle between Liverpool’s ‘Battalion Stallion’ Ricky Starkey and Abdul Khan, 19-year-old undefeated cousin of Amir.

(PA)

Khan vs Brook prediction

17:30 , George Flood

This is nowhere near as good a fight as it would have been in their respective primes, but as a spectacle it remains pretty irresistible for British boxing fans.

Neither fighter is now close to the level they both achieved as world champions, but we should still be in for quite a show in a likely battle of whose powers have declined the least.

Despite his advancing years and inactivity, Khan’s hand and foot speed remains intact and he claims Brook no longer possesses his previously impressive punch resistance after those brutal stoppages by the likes of Golovkin, Crawford and Spence.

However, Khan comparatively never possessed much by way of power and a knockout on his part likely remains a tall order, even if those aforementioned claims have validity.

(Getty Images)

Provided he can still cope with the speed, Brook should be able to utilise his remaining power and timing to secure a memorable stoppage in the late rounds.

But in truth, it‘s a very tough fight to predict, which is what still gives it such mass appeal. A Khan points win could also be on the agenda if he gets off to a good start, uses his speed well and avoids getting tagged with any big shots to test his questionable chin.

Full card

17:29 , George Flood

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Natasha Jonas vs Chris Namus

Frazer Clarke vs Jake Darnell

Adam Azim vs Jordan Ellison

Bradley Rea vs Craig McCarthy

Viddal Riley vs Willbeforce Shihepo

Charlie Schofield vs Germaine Brown

Main event time

17:27 , George Flood

The main card tonight gets underway from the AO Arena at around 6pm GMT.

Ring walks for Brook vs Khan are expected from 10pm, meanwhile.

There are two fights on the early schedule this evening... more details on those in a moment!

(Action Images via Reuters)

How to watch Khan vs Brook

17:25 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Khan vs Brook is available to watch via pay-per-view on Sky Sports Box Office at a cost of £19.95.

Live stream: Those that have purchased the fight can also watch live online via the downloadable player or Sky Sports Box Office app.

Welcome to Khan vs Brook LIVE coverage!

15:59 , George Flood

Good evening and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of what should be an unforgettable night of boxing in Manchester.

The AO Arena is the venue as Amir Khan and Kell Brook, now 35, finally settle their long-running feud in the ultimate all-British grudge match that has been in the making for almost two decades.

While this fight has come several years beyond both boxers’ peak, the interest in this explosive rivalry remains absolutely massive - as evidenced by all tickets being snapped up inside just six minutes back in November.

There’s also plenty of action to watch on tonight’s undercard, including the heavyweight debut of former Team GB Olympic captain Frazer Clarke and Natasha Jonas bidding to finally realise her world title dream.

Stay tuned for build-up, all the latest news and live updates from every fight on tonight’s card! You won’t want to miss it!