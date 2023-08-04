Khan offers cash to upgrade cars amid Ulez expansion backlash

Protesters against the Ulez expansion outside the High Court in central London - Tayfun Salci/Zuma Press/eyevine

A backlash against the expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) has forced Sadiq Khan to offer people cash to upgrade their old cars so they can avoid having to pay the charge.

The capital’s Labour Mayor has confirmed that he will offer those Londoners with the most polluting cars £2,000 towards purchasing new eco-friendlier models that are compliant with Ulez rules on a first come, first served basis.

It comes after weeks of increased pressure from those in his party to reflect on Ulez after it was blamed for Labour’s failure to win the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election.

Mr Khan won a High Court battle against five anti-Ulez councils who tried to stop the rollout, but Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has said: “What I’m working with him on, and asking him to reflect on, is whether there is more that we can do in this scheme to help people.”

An extra £50 million will be injected into the £110 million Ulez scrappage pot, while more generous support will be given to small businesses, charities and disabled people.

When Ulez is extended to cover all 32 London boroughs on Aug 29, people whose cars do not meet Euro 4 emissions regulations will have to pay a daily £12.50 charge to drive. Most petrol vehicles under 16 years old or diesel vehicles under six years old meet the emissions standards, according to Transport for London.

Commenting on the new-look £160 million scrappage scheme, Mr Khan said: “I’m not prepared to step back, delay or water down vital green policies like Ulez, which will not only save lives and protect children’s lungs by cleaning up our polluted air but also help us to fight the climate crisis.

“I have continued to listen to the concerns of Londoners over recent months, and today I can announce a huge expansion to the scrappage scheme that means that all Londoners with non Ulez-compliant cars will now be able to get financial support to switch to greener, less polluting vehicles.

“As we continue to build a greener and healthier London for everyone, I’m determined that no Londoner and no London business is left behind.”

Despite the £2,000 giveaway, the money is still only set to cover part of the price of a compliant car. Research by Auto Trader last week found that car buyers were being charged £3,000 more for Ulez-compliant vehicles compared with identical non-compliant models.

Grants for businesses and charities have also been made more generous, with small businesses now able to access £7,000 to scrap their vehicles – up from £5,000. Charities can secure payouts of £9,000 for each vehicle, up from £7,000, while grants for wheelchair-accessible vehicles will increase from £5,000 to £10,000.

Both small businesses and charities will also now be able to claim for three vehicles, rather than only one in the existing scheme.

Susan Hall, the Conservative London mayoral candidate, said it was “too little, too late from Sadiq Khan, who is facing mounting pressure from Londoners and his own party”.

She added: “Thousands of families, small businesses and charities face financial ruin because of Sadiq Khan’s Ulez expansion, which will do next to nothing to improve air quality.”

Last month, Mr Khan opened the scheme to all Londoners who receive child benefit and businesses based in the capital with fewer than 50 employees – as opposed to 10 or fewer – after Abena Oppong-Asare and Ellie Reeves, both London Labour MPs, demanded the extension.