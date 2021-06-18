Sadiq Khan awards himself virtual pay rise after taking 10% cut

Sadiq Khan (PA)

Sadiq Khan has given himself a virtual “pay rise” after winning a second term of office, the Standard can reveal.

The Mayor has decided to accept his full salary of £152,734 after voluntarily taking a 10 per cent cut last June in recognition of the impact the pandemic was having on the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) finances.

A mayoral spokesman confirmed Mr Khan, 50, had chosen to revert back to his full pay entitlement after being re-elected on May 6 for a further three years.

His decision not to draw his full salary for 11 months will have saved the GLA about £14,000.

Mr Khan’s spokesman said: “The Mayor has always prioritised protecting frontline services during this pandemic and in June 2020 he volunteered to take a temporary 10 per cent salary cut for an initial six months after it became clear that the Greater London Authority would need to make significant savings.

“The Mayor also froze the pay of his mayoral appointees during this period.”

Mr Khan is due to attend the England v Scotland match at Wembley tonight but has faced criticism after encouraging Scottish fans to travel to London – then reversing his advice at the 11th hour after the Met police raised concerns about 20,000 members of the Tartan Army heading south.

City Hall says Covid restrictions have prevented it laying on giant screens for ticketless Scotland fans.

Emma Best, GLA Conservatives health spokesman, said Mr Khan was guilty of “mixed messages”.

She said: “By failing to provide the Tartan Army with somewhere safe to go, Khan has created the exact problem we wanted to avoid and risks accelerating the virus in London.”

At least 17 members of Mr Khan’s top team at City Hall earn more than £100,000, including all 10 deputy mayors – the majority of whom earn £132,664 – and his new deputy chief of staff Richard Watts, the former Labour leader of Islington council, who has been given a £136,326 salary.

Mr Khan, who was re-elected after receiving more than 1.2m votes, decided to take the pay cut at a time he said the GLA was facing cuts and savings of £493m over two years, largely due to an anticipated fall in business rates income and fewer Londoners being able to pay their council tax bills.

The scale of the savings has now been recalculated to be about £186m this year, with a similar amount needed next year.

