Khamzat Chimaev’s manager reveals ‘persistent illness’ forced him out of UFC on ABC 6 headliner

“It’s with great disappointment announced that Khamzat Chimaev (13-0) has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against #3 ranked Robert Whittaker on June 22nd in Riyadh.

The persistent illness that Khamzat has been battling for major parts of training camp could not be cured in time. He has been in and out of hospitals several times. The condition has been kept within the team, since everyone has been absolutely committed to finding a solution. Although all available options have been thoroughly considered, it has now come to a point where the team has mutually agreed that it is not possible to carry on like this. Stepping into the cage not properly prepared against such a formidable opponent as Robert is unfortunately impossible.

This is a devastating turn of events for Khamzat, his coaches, training partners and other members of the team. Headlining UFC’s first ever visit to Saudi Arabia was a great honor and something that was very much looked forward to. Although the cause is far beyond anyone’s control, a sincere apology is extended to the UFC @danawhite, @mickmaynard2, @seanshelby, Hunter Campbell, His Highness Mr @turkialalshik, @robwhittakermma and his team, and most importantly to the fans who were looking forward to the bout.

But everything happens for a reason and God has his own plans, the goals remain the same. Khamzat and team will now get to the bottom of the cause of the issues, and he will come back even stronger. This is unfortunately a part of the fight game and as soon as Khamzat is healthy, his much-anticipated return to the Octagon will be immediately rescheduled. #healthalwaysfirst.”