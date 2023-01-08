Khamzat Chimaev looks massive in new photo

MMAWeekly.com Staff
·1 min read
Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Undefeated UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev missed with for his last fight and it doesn't look like he'll be making welterweight in the near future.

Chimaev failed to make weight for his scheduled welterweight match against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in September forcing a last-minute shakeup to the main card. The failure on the scales pushed Chimaev out of the main event matchup.

Diaz instead fought Tony Ferguson in the main event while Chimaev faced Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout. Holland was originally slated to take on Daniel Rodriguez. Instead, Rodriguez was pitted against Ferguson’s original opponent Li Jingliang.

Chimaev's coach, Andreas Michael, recently said that he'd like to see 'Borz' face middleweight champion Alex Pereira in his next fight. In a photo posted to Instagram on Saturday, Chimaev looks to have bulked up rather than slim down.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Khamzat Chimaev (@khamzat_chimaev)

