Khalil Mack gets Bulls uniform for Christmas, shows off jump shot

Khalil Mack has made himself at home in Chicago since arriving via trade from the Oakland Raiders.

The Bears pass rusher has been a force with his new team, anchoring a dominant defense while posting 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and a pick six for the NFC North champions.

He has apparently embraced the local basketball team too, as bad as they are.

Khalil Mack shows off intimidating basketball look

Mack posted video on Instagram on Christmas of himself dressed in a Chicago Bulls uniform sporting his name and No. 52.

Not just the jersey, mind you. But a full uniform, complete with shorts.

The real-life version of Khalil Mack on an NBA basketball court is coming soon, his name is @ZionW32 😳 (via @chicagobulls) pic.twitter.com/OO0Pi4IqWB — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) December 25, 2018





He then showed off his handles and jump shot complete with a Christmas soundtrack in what appears to be a makeshift basketball court built in an oversized closet.

Imagine trying to stop Khalil Mack on the fast break pic.twitter.com/5A5CnhdUiO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 25, 2018





While the Bears can’t spare him, the 9-25 Bulls could surely find room for the services of a 6-3, 252-pound athlete build like a tank.

Here’s guessing even head coach Jim Boylen wouldn’t find any problems with Mack’s effort as a professional athlete.

