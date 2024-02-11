Khaite Introduces a Little More Ease — and a New 'It' Bag — for Fall 2024

Khaite Fall 2024 Photos: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

It's clear by now who the Khaite woman is: confident, smart, practical, averse to attention-seeking trends and colors, and a little intimidating, thanks to an almost impossible chicness (made possible by sufficient disposable income, good taste and perhaps a certain body type). Designer Catherine Holstein only fortifies this image season after season, introducing just enough newness and variation to keep that customer coming back.

For Fall 2024, titled "Unfolding," the brand's signature pieces — leather jackets, statement outerwear, effortlessly glamorous dresses and skirts, intriguingly elegant blouses — are imbued with a greater sense of softness and ease. Per the show notes, Holstein "explored the dilapidation of a fallen drape quite literally, sculpting it on the body and letting the shape fall away."

"It's quite cathartic to allow things to release, to fall, and to stay in it," she added. "I found myself seduced by this notion as a practice."

Silhouettes, still strong and voluminous, are often more round than sharp: Menswear-tinged coats envelope the body in a comforting way. Silk is softly manipulated into billowing ripples on tops and dresses. Lighter versions appear intentionally wrinkled. Cummerbund-inspired or drawstring waistbands add dimension to otherwise polished skirts and trousers.

As usual, color is used sparingly (and who doesn't love black?), but a few instances of what Holstein calls "nuanced neutrals" — heather grey, army green, camel — as well as oxblood and navy, make for some of the collection's most desirable pieces.

Speaking of desirable, the brand has also introduced the Cate bag — a refined symbol of the collection's alignment of softness and structure that's sure to be a retail hit come fall.

Keep scrolling to see every look from Khaite Fall 2024.

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Story continues

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Khaite Fall 2024. Photo: Hanna Tveite/Courtesy of Khaite

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.