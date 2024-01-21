Khadija Shaw WSL hat-trick helps Manchester City cruise to Liverpool win

Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

A hat-trick from Khadija Shaw helped Manchester City to come from behind against Liverpool and secure a thumping 5-1 win that moved them up to second in the Women’s Super League.

Taylor Hinds’s long-range effort had given the visiting team the lead but it lasted only four minutes, with the centre-back Gemma Bonner turning into her own net with Shaw putting her under pressure.

Related: Manchester City 5-1 Liverpool: Women’s Super League – as it happened

Shaw grabbed two in the first half and a second in the 56th minute to confirm her third hat-trick of the season and a Chloe Kelly penalty provided their fifth. City leapfrog Arsenal into second with the win, leading the Gunners on goal difference, and sit three points behind Chelsea.

A goal in the 95th minute from Elisabeth Terland earned Brighton all three points against Bristol City. Terland had given the hosts the lead just past the half-hour before Abi Harrison equalised for Bristol.

Katie Robinson put Brighton ahead again but an 83rd-minute goal from the Wales youngster Carrie Jones drew Bristol level. Terland’s second denied Bristol the point that would have lifted them off bottom. Melissa Phillips’s Brighton are up to eighth, a point behind Aston Villa and seven away from fourth-placed Manchester United.