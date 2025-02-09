Khadija Shaw scores on return after abuse ordeal as City reach quarter-final

Khadija Shaw scores Manchester City’s third goal past Leicester’s Olivia Clark during the Women’s FA Cup fifth round. Photograph: Jess Hornby/The FA/Getty Images

Khadija Shaw made her return to action for Manchester City, scoring their third goal in a 3-1 win against Leicester, after she sat out their midweek League Cup semi-final against Arsenal to protect her mental wellbeing after racist and misogynistic abuse received online.

City released a statement on Tuesday condemning the abuse of their record goalscorer after City’s 4-3 defeat by Arsenal in the Women’s Super League last weekend and announcing it was being investigated. On Thursday night it was confirmed Shaw had withdrawn from the squad for the League Cup tie against Arsenal.

At the Joie Stadium, Shaw was on the bench for the FA Cup fifth-round match and entered in the second half with City 2-0 up thanks to goals from Leila Ouahabi and the new signing Kerolin. Shaw added City’s third 13 minutes after coming on before Nelly Las pulled one back.

Elsewhere, Chelsea came from behind against Everton to secure a quarter-final berth via a 4-1 win. Catarina Macario’s penalty cancelled out Sara Holmgaard’s opener before Mayra Ramírez, Maika Hamano and a Sandy Baltimore penalty completed the scoreline.

Liverpool were made to sweat by third-tier Rugby Borough, Marie Höbinger opening the scoring in the 84th minute and Mia Enderby adding a second in added time.

Crystal Palace were similarly tested, goals from Ashleigh Weerden and Abbie Larkin with less than 10 minutes remaining earning a 2-0 win against Newcastle.

The draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Tuesday.