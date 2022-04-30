Khadija Shaw scores four for Manchester City Women in rout of Brighton - REUTERS

Manchester City Women 7 Brighton & Hove Albion Women 2

Manchester City’s surge towards qualification for the Women’s Champions League continued as Jamaica striker Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw struck four goals in an emphatic 7-2 victory over Brighton.



The entertaining win was City’s 11th in a row in all competitions and their 19th in their past 21 games, seeing them climb two points clear of their rivals Manchester United into third in the table, with two matches remaining each.



And the Women’s FA Cup finalists look increasingly likely to secure a European place that they have so impressively clawed back from the grasp of their local rivals, after a performance defined by the pace and trickery of their wingers and the confident finishing of Shaw.



Shaw was the star of Saturday’s rout, slotting in to open the scoring after an excellent run and through ball from England left-back Demi Stokes to set the tone for the day. She quickly added a second from close range and - amid attack after constant attack - Caroline Weir turned in for 3-0 and a cricket score appeared to be on the cards.



Brighton then pulled one back from the penalty spot through Inessa Kaagman and the visitors’ Sweden midfielder Julia Zigiotti made it 3-2 against the run of play with a fine finish just before half-time. That momentarily saw Brighton look to threaten a shock, but four goals in 12 minutes saw Man City run away with it.



Shaw completed her hat-trick after excellent work from fit-again winger Chloe Kelly, and her fourth smashed into the roof of the net in style. Alex Greenwood added the sixth from a corner just moments before Lauren Hemp’s dazzling display was finally rewarded when she got in the scoresheet too.



"It was pretty emphatic in the end," Taylor said. "We were a little bit disappointed at half-time, but in general the way we handled the second half was top draw. The desire to not get beaten and to continue this run has been outstanding, full credit to the players."



For a Man City team that was languishing in ninth in November, and closer in points to the relegation zone at that stage than they were to the European spots, their recovery and resurgence up the table has been mightily impressive - here are five reasons why they have been so strong since the winter.

The prodigious talents of Lauren Hemp

Despite her youthfulness, England winger Hemp has played in 81 WSL matches, which is now more than any other player in the WSL has managed before their 22nd birthday. The 21-year-old, who does not turn 22 until August, has been dazzling down the left all season and her pace, touch and vision caused Brighton constant problems.



Hemp also now has the joint-most WSL anybody has reached at her age, level on 29 in the division with her team-mate Georgia Stanway when she was 21, and Hemp also has a league-best of 18 assists for that age too.



That gives reason for Man City fans to be very excited about her future, but the truth is she is already playing at a world-class level and that is good news for England ahead of the Euros this summer.

Shaw finding her feet

Shaw’s quartet of goals took her tally for the calendar year of 2022 so far to 21 goals for club and country, as her fine form continued. This was surely her best display for the WSL side, since her move from French club Bordeaux last summer.



The 25-year-old understandably took time to settle at the start of the season, moving to a new country, but she now certainly seems to have found her feet in England. Taylor added: “Bunny is a really good finisher, and it's just about her believing in herself a bit more.

"It's new to her, coming from a different league, and there's that adaptation period and hopefully today will give her a little bit more confidence."

Key stars returning to full fitness

Man City’s struggles at the start of the season came amid something of an injury crisis, but the returns to fitness of Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh and goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, among others, have hugely helped their cause.

Bronze’s return has also specifically enabled Stanway to move back into midfield, rather than covering in a makeshift right-back role. And in the middle of the park, Stanway has flourished, demonstrating that she remains one of the best talents in the league, still only 23.



Fit-again Australia winger Hayley Raso has also provided lethal pace from the bench as a substitute, and that strength in depth has been key to Taylor’s team’s consistency since Christmas. It has helped generate this ominous run of form which also saw them lift the League Cup in March.

A much tighter defensive backline - normally

Since Roebuck’s return in goal and Bronze’s recovery from August’s pre-planned knee surgery, the defence has also looked far more comfortable, particularly when passing the ball out from the back. That was something stand-in shot-stopper Karima Taieb repeatedly found tricky under pressure in the autumn, and it’s a key part of City’s style.



They had kept six WSL clean sheets in a row prior to Saturday’s game, although they will have been disappointed with the way in which they conceded twice against Brighton towards the end of the first half. However, their domination of the possession usually minimises the opposition team’s chances.



And the back four’s ability with the ball at their feet is also a key reason why this team could win two domestic cups this season, particularly with the form of Greenwood. The England centre-half's distribution has been simply outstanding throughout the campaign, and she looks a very strong contender for the WSL team of the year.

Weir pulling the strings

Scotland’s Weir was once again displaying fine form in midfield, combining well with Walsh and feeding intricate balls into Shaw or out wide to Hemp or Chloe Kelly, as well as getting herself into the box too. Her goal was her fourth in her past seven league games.



Weir has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, with reports in the Spanish media claiming this week that she is “99 per cent” going to Real Madrid. However, Telegraph Sport understands that is somewhat premature, as Weir has not yet ruled out staying at Manchester City. Real Madrid are amongst a handful of interested clubs, but staying with Taylor’s team is something she is considering too, and her future is likely to be decided after the season ends.



The Man City fans made their feelings clear immediately after kick-off on Saturday, as their first chant of the game was “Caroline Weir, we want you to stay”.

Match details

Manchester City (4-3-3): Roebuck 6; Bronze 7, Kennedy 6 (Mace 6, 73), Greenwood 7, Stokes 8; Stanway 7, Walsh 7, Weir 8 (Angeldahl 6, 78); Kelly 8 (Raso 7, 63), Shaw 9 (White 6, 78), Hemp 8 (Blakstad, 73)

Subs not used: Taieb (gk), Keating (gk), Coombs

Yellow cards: None



Brighton & Hove Albion (4-4-2): Walsh 6; Le Tissier 6, Kullberg 5, Williams 5 (Kerkdijk 5, 62), Koivisto 5; Kaagman 7, Connolly 5 (Simpkins 5, 88), Zigiotti 7, Green 6; Lee 7 (Symonds 6, 87), Carter 6 (Whelan 5, 72)

Subs not used: Startup (gk), Gibbons, Bowman, Bance

Yellow cards: Simpkins



Referee: Amy Fearns (Loughborough)