Khadi Sales Pick Up on PM Narendra Modi's Appeal, 19 Lakh Masks Sold in 5 Months

Mahatma Gandhi emphasised on the use of Khadi and later Khadi Village industry was started on his name. However, gradually people started loosing interest in Khadi but in the last few years people have started showing interest in Khadi products again. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked about Khadi in his 'Mann ki Baat' program. Surprisingly, masks are the best-selling Khadi products followed by fabric, honey and groceries and then handkerchiefs.

Despite coronavirus spread, people are visiting Khadi India outlets every day to buy Khadi products. Handmade indigenous 'Khadi' cloth is preferred among Indians as a legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

People have started to like Khadi products after repeated appeal of Prime Minister. The number of people who like Khadi and shop for Khadi products is increasing every day.

Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman Vinay Kumar Saxena told IANS, "After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, sales at Connaught Place store was recorded to be of Rs 1.02 crore on October 2. On last Saturday, sales was recorded to be of Rs 1,05,26,000. Production has increased by 115.13 per cent in the last six years and sales have gone up by 178.89 per cent. On an average there is a 30 per cent increase in annual sales."

He said, "We have 11 outlets in Delhi and we are getting good response at all the stores. The operations were closed during the lockdown but people are coming since the restrictions have been lifted. Our online products sales have also increased. Online product sales started on July 8. Currently, 700 products are available online."

Saxena said, "People are liking footwear, pickles, papad, honey and masks etc. The top selling products are masks followed by fabric, honey and grocery and then handerchiefs."

He said, "Prime Minister Modi mentioned about Khadi seven times in Mann Ki Baat. That is why people have started buying Khadi items."

Saxena said, "We are also selling lamps which are made in Pokhran, Rajasthan."