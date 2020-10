Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje in the second round to retain his lightweight title in the main event at UFC 254.

The Russian put his unbeaten record on the line against the American challenger on the Fight Island.

And after a tense start, the Russian landed his first takedown at the end of the first round.

Now widely considered the No 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Nurmagomedov submitted the game challenger with a triangle choke.