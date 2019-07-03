Khabib says he has a ‘couple of fights’ left before retirement in blow to Conor McGregor

UFC champion Khabib ​Nurmagomedov has hinted at retirement and cast doubt over whether a rematch against Conor McGregor will ever materialise.

The Russian was speaking ahead of his fight against Canadian Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September.

But he insists he "needs to fight" American Tony Ferguson before he walks away from the sport.

"Of course, we need to fight with (Tony) Ferguson. But I don't choose my opponents and never choose," he told TV channel Russia 24.

"Tony wants to fight, he must take the initiative. I don't care if Ferguson is put in place of Poirier or someone else. I will fight anyone."

Ferguson, 35, is the former interim UFC Lightweight Champion and record-holder for most consecutive wins in UFC lightweight history, knocking over 12 successive opponents and holder of an outstanding record of 25 wins in 28 fights.

"Definitely, my career is not at the initial stage," Khabib conceded. "I am somewhere near the end. But I probably need to hold a couple of fights. I feel that there is still a rivalry in me.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov admits retirement is close (AP)

"I want to play, I want to compete with the best fighters in the world. We'll see This is a question that is now meaningless to answer - I have a fight ahead."

Nurmagomedov headlines UFC 242 in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi.