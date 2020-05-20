Khabib Nurmagomedov's father put in medically induced coma, manager says, while battling COVID-19

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap, is in a medially induced coma while battling COVID-19. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images)

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and longtime trainer of Khabib Nurmagomedov, is in a medically induced coma in Moscow, the fighter’s manager said Tuesday.

He has heart complications and was diagnosed with COVID-19, Khabib said earlier in the week. He said then his father remains in “bad condition.”

Khabib’s manager: Putin pledged best medical care

Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib’s manager, confirmed to ESPN that the fighter’s father was transported via airlift from his native Dagestan to Moscow earlier this month.

"I can confirm Khabib's father is in a medically induced coma," Abdelaziz told ESPN. "Khabib has been in contact with [Russian president] Vladimir Putin over the last several days, and he has promised Khabib's father will receive the best medical treatment available. "Khabib's No. 1 message to people around the world right now is to stay at home, to prevent the spread of coronavirus."

Abdulmanap reportedly woke up from a medically induced coma last week, per Russian media outlets. Those same outlets reported Wednesday that he was back in a medically induced coma as his condition deteriorated.

Khabib says COVID-19 killed other family members

Khabib said in an Instagram post on Monday that his father had heart surgery last year and again in recent days. The undefeated UFC lightweight champion has been back home in Dagestan since the global COVID-19 outbreak began and said he has lost family members due to the disease.

More than 20 of his close relatives suffered from the disease with some staying in intensive care and some dying, he said. He is particularly close with his father, who has trained alongside him since he started his rise to the top of UFC.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia passed 300,000 on Wednesday, making it the second-worst impacted country after the United States. The country experienced a surge in cases over the last month, even while Putin began lifting lockdown restrictions. Though the reported 0.9 percent fatality rate has raised questions by experts. The United States fatality rate is 6.0 percent and the United Kingdom is 14.4 percent.

