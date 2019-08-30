Khabib Nurmagomedov: No Conor McGregor rematch for now, but rivalry ‘will never be finished’

If Khabib Nurmagomedov is going to agree to a rematch against Conor McGregor, then McGregor has to prove himself against others in the octagon beforehand.

Either way, though, Nurmagomedov says the two stars' ugly rivalry will "never be finished," he told ESPN.

In fact, Nurmagomedov (27-0), who in October successfully defended his lightweight title against McGregor (21-3) via a fourth-round submission, said their rivalry has grown so personal that he would fight McGregor in the street if they crossed paths.

More important, though, Nurmagomedov said there would be no immediate rematch as long as he holds the title, no matter how lucrative it might be.

"This guy [McGregor] have to come back and make nine- or 10-fight win streak. Then we gonna fight," Nurmagomedov said. "Maybe people who watch this interview, they think, 'Oh, he think about this, [and] when UFC ask this guy to fight Conor for millions of dollars, this guy is gonna take it.' No. Fight. Come back and show who are you.

"[UFC president] Dana [White], no need to call me. Why he have to call me about this fight? … I want to fight real guys — Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, maybe if one of the greatest athletes ever, Georges St-Pierre, wants to fight. I want to fight those guys. I don't want to fight with a guy who never wins."

Nurmagomedov is slated to defend his title against Poirier at UFC 242 on Sept. 7 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The 155-pound champion has made it clear he wants to face Ferguson next, should he defeat Poirier.

UFC 242 marks Nurmagomedov's first appearance since he triggered a melee after beating McGregor by jumping out of the octagon to confront McGregor's team.

Nurmagomedov, who was suspended nine months and fined him $500,000 by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his postfight actions, said he was reacting to insults by McGregor aimed at Nurmagomedov's family and native country, Dagestan, during the buildup to the fight.

The hard feelings linger, almost a year later.

"Even [the October fight] did not finish it," Nurmagomedov said. "Just smash people is not enough. I talk about just smash only him? It's not enough. We have to smash all his team. This is what I think before the fight. This is what I say to my team. 'Hey, tonight, we're going to war. This is not about fight.'

"It will never be finished. Ever. Even if we see [each other] somewhere, we're going to fight, 100 percent. It doesn't matter if someone go to jail or something like this. I'm not scared about this. … They go to hospital and we go to police. That's it."