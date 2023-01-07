Khabib Nurmagomedov fuels reports of stepping away from coaching after sharing Instagram post

Nolan King
·2 min read

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov stepped away from competition when he was at the top of his game – and now he signals he might do the same after an elite year of coaching.

Following multiple reports from Russian news outlets, Nurmagomedov on Saturday shared a post from Za Khabiba, a Nurmagomedov-centric Instagram page, which displayed a picture of the UFC Hall of Famer with the following caption (translated from Russian to English).

“Khabib is leaving the MMA industry. It’s about coaching and everything else related to MMA. The reason is Khabib’s desire to devote more time to his family.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

While Nurmagomedov, 34, did not directly say he would step away from coaching altogether, he cryptically alluded to a “decision” he recently made pertinent to his team in an Instagram post Thursday.

“Concluding the year,” Nurmagomedov wrote in Russian. “Take care brothers. The year certainly turned out to be a very busy and successful. I hope my decision is only for the best, a big hug to you all. Thank you. You were a big reason for my success in sports.”

Pro MMA fighter Shamil Zavurov, one of Nurmagomedov’s closest friends and confidants, also alluded to Nurmagomedov’s step back in an Instagram post Saturday.

“He’s left this sport, but the sport spirit will never leave him,” Zavurov wrote. “That was good training.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Шамиль Завуров (@shamilzavurov)

Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in October 2020 with a perfect record of 29-0 record. He went straight into coaching his training partners and teammates at American Kickboxing Academy.

Alongside AKA head coach Javier Mendez, Nurmagomedov was named MMA Junkie’s 2022 Coach of the Year after his pupils compiled a 19-2 record in major organizations. That included Islam Makhachev’s UFC title victory and Usman Nurmagomedov’s Bellator title victory.

Makhachev has his upcoming first title defense on Feb. 11 at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, where he’ll take on featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. It’s unclear if Nurmagomedov will be in Makhachev’s corner.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Latest Stories

  • Henry Cejudo urges Aljamain Sterling to ‘stay away from that damn Hennessy,’ accept UFC 285 title fight

    Henry Cejudo hopped on the LFA 149 broadcast and confirmed rumors about when and where a bout vs. Aljamain Sterling is likely to happen.

  • Punahele Soriano: Israel Adesanya still ‘the way harder fight’ than new UFC champ Alex Pereira

    Alex Pereira might be a new 185-pound king of the UFC, but is he the toughest fight in the division? Punahele Soriano has doubts.

  • 20-year-old Francisco Prado steps into UFC 284 opening vs. Jamie Mullarkey

    One of the most highly touted prospects in Latin America, Francisco Prado will make his UFC debut vs. Jamie Mullarkey.

  • TBH, You Really Shouldn't Be Ignoring Dip Powder Nails

    The best professional, salon-ready dip powder nail kits and brands are recommended by manicurists. Well, it doesn’t have to be that way—dip powder nails are long-lasting, inexpensive, and toootally DIY-able at home. A dip powder nail kit contains everything you’ll need to give yourself an easy at-home manicure.

  • FA investigates alleged homophobic chants towards Frank Lampard by Manchester United fans

    The chant was seemingly directed at Everton manager Frank Lampard during the second half of the match against Manchester United

  • Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the "Worst" Kind of Men

    Here's looking at you, Pete Davidson.

  • Jeremy Renner thanks medical staff on his 52nd birthday following snowplow accident

    Jeremy Renner thanks medical staff on his 52nd birthday following snowplow accident

  • James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 2’ Will Make a Profit, So He’ll Finish the Series: ‘Can’t Wiggle Out of This’ (Video)

    "I'm gonna have to do these other sequels," the director joked

  • A newly-discovered comet is nearing Earth. It may be visible to the naked eye — and it's green

    The comet, dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was first sighted in March 2022, NASA said. It will be closest to the sun on Jan, 12 and will pass Earth on Feb. 2.

  • China’s ‘mass migration’ begins amid COVID surge

    STORY: Amid a wave of COVID-19 infections across the country, China on Saturday (January 7) marked the first day of “chun yun”, the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel… the first since 2020 without domestic travel restrictions. More than two billion passengers are expected to take trips over the next 40 days, according to China’s ministry of transportation.The Lunar New Year holiday officially runs from January 21. There are widespread concerns that the great migration of workers in cities to their hometowns will cause a surge in infections in smaller towns and rural areas that are less equipped to handle the sick. This Beijing resident said he’s concerned but will make the trip anyway. “I haven’t gotten COVID-19 yet, so if the relatives are not positive, I’m afraid of carrying the virus back with me and infecting them. That would affect their health. But they have recovered from COVID-19 for a while now, so I am planning to visit them and spend the Lunar New Year with them. My grandparents have also told me many times that they miss me a lot.” Over the last month China has seen the dramatic dismantling of its "zero-COVID" regime following historic protests. While investors are hoping the reopening will reinvigorate China’s $17-trillion economy... the abrupt changes have exposed many of China's 1.4 billion people to the virus for the first time. Chinese officials and state media have defended the handling of the outbreak and downplayed the severity of the surge. Authorities say they are boosting grassroots medical services, opening more rural fever clinics and instituting plans for high-risk patients. China reported three new COVID deaths on Friday, but international health experts believe Beijing’s narrow definition of COVID deaths does not reflect a true toll... and some predict more than a million could die this year.

  • Protesters storm Tesla store in China after price cuts

    STORY: Video showed crowds chanting outside the shop. Some Tesla owners in China who took delivery in recent months expressed anger on social media that they did not qualify for the reduced prices.Tesla also cut prices on its best-selling Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles in Japan, South Korea and Australia in what a person with direct knowledge of the plan said was part of an effort to help stoke demand for output from its Shanghai factory, its single largest production hub.The shift is the first major move by Tesla since appointing its lead executive for China and Asia, Tom Zhu, to oversee global output and deliveries that have been at the heart of the company's recent challenges after falling short of its 2022 delivery target.Reuters was able to verify the location of the protest video by matching the features of the store and its surroundings visible in the video, with features of the store and its surroundings visible on Baidu Maps and in social media posts on Chinese social media app DianPing.Reuters confirmed the current location of the store, which cannot be seen on Baidu Map’s Panorama feature or on Google maps, by speaking to employees of the store. Reuters was not independently able to verify the date on which the video and the pictures were shot.

  • Earl Boen, Actor in ‘The Terminator’ Movies, Dies at 81

    Earl Boen, a veteran character and voice actor best known for his role as Dr. Peter Silberman in “The Terminator” movies, died Thursday in Hawaii. He was 81. The actor was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in the fall of 2022, according to a friend of Boen’s and his family. Boen starred in “The […]

  • Kevin McCarthy won’t learn anything from his ritual humiliation. The voters should | Opinion

    The California Republican has solicitously presided over people who to varying degrees don’t believe in elections, governance, facts, decency or order.

  • Why struggling Canadiens should send top pick Juraj Slafkovsky to the AHL

    Juraj Slafkovsky has struggled to make an impact in his first season with the Montreal Canadiens, and could benefit mightily from a stint in the minors.

  • Tigers trade closer Gregory Soto, Kody Clemens to Phillies for three players

    The Detroit Tigers have acquired three position players in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies: Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands.

  • Blue Jays sign Drew Hutchison, four others to minor-league deals

    A familiar face in pitcher Drew Hutchison is rejoining the Blue Jays organization. Will he be a factor at the big-league level this season?

  • How should Blue Jays use Nate Pearson in 2023?

    If he can remain healthy, Nate Pearson will give the Blue Jays a multitude of options in 2023.

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a