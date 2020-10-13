Khabib Nurmagomedov done with Conor McGregor, thinks Tony Ferguson’s time is finished

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is inextricably linked to Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson.

Khabib defeated McGregor at UFC 229, but has never faced Ferguson in the Octagon. He now doesn't see a future where ever steps into the cage with either man.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Khabib explained that he doesn't see any future with McGregor, no matter what the UFC is willing to offer. He doesn't want to put any of his shine on McGregor.

In Ferguson, Khabib simply believes that the fight so many have wanted to see for so long will never happen because of how Ferguson lost to Gaethje at UFC 249. "Tony Ferguson's time is finished."

In less than two weeks, Khabib will step into the UFC 254 main event on Fight Island opposite interim champion Justin Gaethje, where the two will unify their belts. The fight goes down on Oct. 24 in Abu Dhabi.

