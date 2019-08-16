Khabib Nurmagomedov: Conor McGregor should be arrested for pub punch

Khabib Nurmagomedov - Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov believes rival Conor McGregor should be in jail for punching an elderly man in an Irish pub.

Video surfaced this week of McGregor punching a man in an Irish pub, allegedly after the man refused a free pour of Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey. The whiskey is McGregor's personal brand that has lit up the spirits industry.

Nurmagomedov's issues with McGregor go way back before any of this happened, although the incident in question happened in April of this year. The two have long been at odds and it all boiled over when McGregor attacked a bus full of fighters, including Nurmagomedov at UFC 223. Nurmagomedov then climbed out of the Octagon after soundly defeating McGregor at UFC 229 in October of 2018 to fight with the Irishman's cornerman in the crowd.

For this latest incident, coupled with McGregor's past, Nurmagomedov was incredulous that Irish officials had not arrested McGregor and that U.S. officials hadn't revoked his visa into the country.

While McGregor is currently on the sidelines, Nurmagomedov is slated to unify his UFC lightweight championship with the interim belt held by Dustin Poirier. Nurmagomedov and Poirier will headline UFC 242, the fight promotion's Sept. 7 return to Abu Dhabi.

UFC president Dana White hasn't indicated that any action is forthcoming from the UFC for McGregor's latest out-of-the-cage actions, instead saying that his return to the Octagon depends on what happens when Nurmagomedov fights Poirier in September. McGregor is currently expected to fight either late this year or early 2020.

