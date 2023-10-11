Khabib Nurmagomedov: Alexander Volkanovski looked good vs. Islam Makhachev, but ‘all the world knows he lose’

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev convincingly beat Alexander Volkanovski in their first fight.

Makhachev (24-1 MMA, 13-1 UFC) retained his title in a unanimous decision win over featherweight champion Volkanovski (26-2 MMA, 13-1 UFC) this past February at UFC 284, a fight Volkanovski thought he won.

Makhachev was scheduled to face Charles Oliveira at UFC 294 next Saturday, Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi, but it was revealed Tuesday that Oliveira was forced out due to a cut. As a result, Volkanovski will step in on short notice for his title-fight rematch.

According to Nurmagomedov, Makhachev has been ready to defend his throne regardless of the opponent.

“Islam is a world champion right now,” Nurmagomedov said on his Instagram (h/t Anatomy of a Fighter). “If somebody can make 155 and UFC says this guy is a contender, who cares? It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter who. If King Kong can make 155, OK, bring this guy here. It doesn’t matter. I told Islam today morning, ‘Brother, it doesn’t matter. You’re the world champion.’ Volk, Charles, (Dustin) Poirier, Justin (Gaethje), it doesn’t matter. It’s supposed to be Charles, OK. He pulled out, but we already beat him, and we don’t care about this.

“If they want Volk again, first fight was very good, very competitive fight, but we know and their team knows we win unanimous decision. It was not even split decision. It was unanimous decision. Yes, Volk was looking good in that fight, but he lose, and he knows, his team knows, and all the world knows he lose. OK, they want to bring him again, bring him again. We here. Islam almost on weight, on point, he’s ready to go. We have five more hard days for training, and we ready for Abu Dhabi.”

Volkanovski had Makhachev in unfamiliar territory at the end of their fight after dropping him late in Round 5 and winding up in top position. Makhachev hasn’t competed since, but Volkanovski went on to finish Yair Rodriguez to notch his fifth title defense at UFC 290 in July.

