Khabib Nurmagomediv broke his foot three weeks before UFC 254 fight, Dana White reveals

Khabib Nurmagomedov broke his foot three weeks before UFC 254, claims Dana White.

The UFC president made the revelation following the Russian’s stunning second-round victory by submission over Justin Gaethje on the Fight Island, with 'The Eagle’, 32, retiring immediately afterwards.

White insists Khabib didn’t look right and could “smell” an upset, but hailed him as the GOAT following his perseverance over an apparent serious injury in the build-up to the fight.

White said: “What this guy has been through, we’re all lucky that we got to see him fight tonight.

“Apparently, he was in the hospital and he broke his foot three weeks ago.

“So he has two broken toes and a bone in his foot that’s broken. That’s what his corner told me.”

The Russian insisted he’s “not interested” in facing Conor McGregor again in the aftermath of his win tonight.

“God give me everything, and with my father, I love you so much, it was my last fight, when UFC called me about Justin, I talked to my mother, I promised her it would be my last fight,” Khabib said.

“I gave my word, I have to follow it. I want to say thank you to Lorenzo [Fertita], Dana [White], Hunter [Campbell].

“Thank you to all this UFC team, everybody around the world. Thank you so much, Justin, you helped me a lot. I know you’re a great man. I know a lot of things about you.

“Be close to your parents. One day it’s going to happen, something, you never know what will happen tomorrow. My team-mates, I love you so much.

“Today is my last fight in the UFC. It was my father’s dream, what else? McGregor and Poirier fight in January, I choked out both of them, I'm not interested in this.”