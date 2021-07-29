KGF 2: Sanjay Dutt’s New Look as Adheera Unveiled on His Birthday

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 revealed a new poster featuring Sanjay Dutt’s character Adheera, on the actor’s birthday on 29 July. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 release KGF: Chapter 1.

Sanjay Dutt shared the new poster and tweeted, "Thank you so much everyone for all the warm birthday wishes. Working on #KGFChapter2 has been amazing. I know you all have been waiting for the film's release for a long time and I assure you that it'll be worth the wait!"

Sanjay Dutt's Adheera can be seen in full metal armour wielding a sword.

Thank you so much everyone for all the warm birthday wishes. Working on #KGFChapter2 has been amazing. I know you all have been waiting for the film's release for a long time and I assure you that it'll be worth the wait!@TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms pic.twitter.com/zXSqJGeb6i — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 29, 2021

Sanjay Dutt's first look as Adheera was revealed on his birthday last year.

KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, Anant Nag, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, and others. The film stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. KGF 2 is a Kannada film which will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu. It is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kirugandur.

The fictional mob drama follows a dreaded criminal, Rocky. After he loses his mother at an early age to poverty, Rocky is consumed by the need for power, and this pursuit leads him to the Kolar gold mines. This leads to a turf war.

