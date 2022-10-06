Kforce Inc. Announces Third-Quarter Earnings Date and Participation at J.P. Morgan and Truist Conferences

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC), a solutions firm that specializes in technology and other professional staffing services, will release third-quarter results post-market on Monday, October 31, 2022, followed by a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results. The dial-in number is (888) 550-5417 and the conference passcode is “Kforce”.  The live webcast can be accessed at this link. A replay of the call will be available at http://investor.kforce.com for one year after the call.

Also announced today, Kforce Inc. management will participate at the following conferences:

  • JPMC Ultimate Services Conference in New York on November 17, 2022. Details of the Firm’s presentation time and webcast information may be accessed when available at http://investor.kforce.com.

  • 4th Annual Truist Securities Industrials and Services Summit, in New York, on December 6, 2022.

About Kforce Inc.

Kforce Inc. is a solutions firm that specializes in technology and other professional staffing services. Each year, we provide meaningful opportunities for approximately 30,000 highly skilled professionals who work with approximately 3,000 clients, including a significant majority of the Fortune 500. At Kforce, our promise is to deliver great results through strategic partnership and knowledge sharing. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.kforce.com.

Michael R. Blackman, Chief Corporate Development Officer
(813) 552-2927

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than those of a historical nature, are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the performance of technology-focused businesses, the secular drivers of technology, the pace of digital transformation, the Firm’s opportunity to continue investing in its future growth, returning capital to its shareholders including the intent and ability to declare and pay quarterly dividends, and the Firm's guidance for the third quarter of 2022. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: business conditions, growth rate in temporary staffing and the general economy; competitive factors; risks due to shifts in the market demand; the ability to continue to operate successfully in a primarily remote work environment; a reduction in the supply of consultants and candidates or the Firm’s ability to attract and retain such individuals; the success of the Firm in attracting and retaining its management team and key operating employees; the impacts (direct and indirect) of COVID-19 on our business, our consultants and employees, and the overall economy; changes in the service mix; ability of the Firm to repurchase shares; the occurrence of unanticipated expenses; the effect of adverse weather conditions; changes in our effective tax rate; changes in government regulations, laws and policies that impact our business and our ability to comply with the same; risk of contract performance, delays or termination or the failure to obtain new assignments or contracts, or funding under contracts; changes in client demand and our ability to adapt to such changes; our ability to continue to perform under the government-sponsored COVID-19 related initiatives; continued performance of and improvements to our enterprise information systems; impacts of outstanding litigation or other legal matters, including the risk factors and matters listed from time to time in the Firm’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Firm’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, as well as assumptions regarding the foregoing. The terms “should,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “foresee,” “plan” and similar expressions and variations thereof contained in this press release identify certain such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. As a result, such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and the Firm undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


