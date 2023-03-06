'RIP, buns': KFC's Double Down returns today, the sandwich with no buns, just chicken filets

The KFC Double Down Sandwich is coming back March 6. The menu item, which is made of two Extra Crispy white meat chicken filets, two slices of cheese and two pieces of bacon, last made an appearance a decade ago.

KFC is doubling down on the Double Down Sandwich.

You may recall the restaurant chain's ballyhooed sandwich that replaced buns with two chicken filets, with cheese, two strips of bacon and mayo or spicy sauce packed inside. The Double Down first appeared in 2010 and KFC sold more than 10 million sandwiches.

KFC brought the Double Down back in April 2014. Since then it's just been a menu memory. But starting Monday, March 6, the sandwich returns for four weeks.

"RIP, Buns. The Double Down is back for a limited time," chain said in a tweet.

"The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever," said KFC U.S. chief marketing officer Nick Chavez in a press release. "After nearly a decade of people begging for its return, we're embracing the chaos, bringing back our most iconic sandwich ever for just four weeks."

KFC Double Down calories

The Double Down weighs in at 950 calories, far more than a Big Mac (550 calories), but less than a Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger (1060 calories).

KFC said it does not disclose additional nutritional details about limited time offer menu items. But the original Double Down reportedly totaled 540 calories and also had 1,380 milligrams of salt (about 60% of the daily recommendation, which is less than the 2,300 the federal government recommends for an entire day's consumption) and 10 grams of saturated fat (about 50% of a day's supply).

KFC Chicken Wraps also available for limited time

Prefer your sandwich on a bun? KFC has a new Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich, also available for a limited time: a double-breaded, extra crispy white meat filet with cheese, two pieces of bacon, real mayo and pickles on a freshly toasted brioche bun.

In the meantime, you can still get the KFC Chicken Wraps until March 19. Available two for $5 deal, you can choose between the Classic Chicken Wrap, with an extra crispy chicken tender, pickles and mayo in a warm tortilla, or the Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap, with an extra crispy tender, spicy sauce, coleslaw and pickles.

