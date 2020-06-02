KFC Selects Restaurant Analytics Solution From Manthan for its Canadian Business

VAUGHAN, Ontario , June 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc., announced today it has selected Manthan, a leading cloud-based AI and Analytics provider, as a strategic partner in their digital transformation journey.

Over the last number of years, KFC Canada has been making digital the priority in every aspect of their business – from restaurant back-of-house efficiencies to digital ordering. With over 600 restaurants (and growing) across Canada and online sales continuing to be an exponential growth lever for the brand, speed to insights is critical to becoming an agile business.

"In our business, the ability to drive value and quickly adapt to changes in micro-demand is critical to optimizing various aspects of our business. The rich and contextual decision capabilities in Manthan make it easy for our business to know and respond to these opportunities so that our consumers can access our crave-worthy chicken faster and fresher than ever before," said Reza Kouhang, Chief Financial Officer at KFC Canada.

KFC aims to gain deeper insights across all aspects of their restaurant business, including dynamic demand, inventory, operations, ecommerce, guest experience, voice of customer, marketing & CRM, audit & compliance and associate training & productivity. Manthan's SaaS-based Restaurant Analytics Solution will serve as the enterprise analytics platform to centralize data across all functions and leverage the power of actionable dashboards, advanced analytics and algorithmic decisioning to make every strategy and action data-driven – both within KFC as well as their key franchisee partners.

"We are proud to partner with an iconic brand like KFC. The restaurant industry is embracing data and analytics in a big way to create innovative customer experiences and optimize every aspect of the business. Key to success is a strong foundation and our vision is not only to deliver quick actionable insights but to help KFC Canada innovate with prescriptive analytics & AI adoption to rapidly move up the analytics maturity curve," said Sivakumar Harihariyer, SVP and Head of Americas at Manthan.

About KFC

KFC is a global chicken restaurant brand with a rich history of success and innovation. It all started with one cook, Colonel Harland Sanders , who created a finger lickin' good recipe more than 75 years ago - a list of 11 secret herbs and spices. Today, we still follow his formula for success, with real cooks breading and freshly preparing our delicious chicken by hand in more than 24,000 restaurants in over 145 countries worldwide, including over 600+ locations in Canada alone. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

About Manthan

Manthan is a leading cloud analytics company helping consumer-facing businesses create algorithmic customer experiences. Manthan excels in the application of decision sciences and AI; its suite of products has been recognized for enabling the shortest path to profit. Manthan's products use machine intelligence to process decision contexts and respond automatically with actions. Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Santa Clara , London , Dubai , Mexico City , Singapore and Manila , Manthan's footprint spans 22 countries. For more, please visit manthan.com.

