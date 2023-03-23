KFC plans to join the ‘war’ by adding this new item to its menu. Here’s what to know

KFC has caved and plans to add a beloved item to its menus nationwide – chicken nuggets.

Starting March 27, KFC will add KFC Nuggets, using its well-known recipe, to menus at participating locations nationwide, according to a news release by the popular chain.

The “top-secret blend of 11 herbs and spices” will be packed into bite-size savory treats that KFC customers can buy “starting at $3.49,” the chain said.

As with other menu items, “combo options are available, featuring Secret Recipe Fries, a biscuit and a medium drink,” according to the release.

Along with being offered as kids’ meals, KFC nuggets can be ordered in five, eight, 12 or 36 pieces, the chain said.

KFC says nugget lovers should pair the new item with “any of your favorite KFC sauces, including KFC Sauce, Honey BBQ, Classic Ranch, Honey Mustard or Buffalo Ranch.”

Find your closest KFC here.

