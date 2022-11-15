KFC Philippines To Have 54 Solar-Powered Stores by Q1 2023
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / KFC Philippines continues to ramp up its pioneering efforts toward more sustainable and environment-friendly operations with the installation of solar power systems in at least nine more stores by the first quarter of 2023.
