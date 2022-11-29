KFC opens its first pub in London to coincide with the Qatar World Cup

If you’re a fan of fried chicken and a Londoner, then you’re in for a finger-lickin' treat.

KFC has opened its first pub in the capital to coincide with the World Cup in Qatar.

Hammersmith watering hole The Old Suffolk Punch has been transformed into a Colonel Sanders-branded bar, with big screens allowing you to watch all the action from Qatar while you munch on fried chicken and enjoy a few drinks.

Former England midfielder Jimmy Bullard, 44, is the landlord of the pub, which has been renamed The Colonel’s Arms.

Bullard said: “It’s class when the three things I love — football, fried chicken and the pub — come together.