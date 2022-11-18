KFC Is Opening Its First-Ever London Pub

Yes, you read that right -- KFC is opening up its first-ever pub in London, combining two of our favorite things -- fried chicken and pints of beer.

Named the Colonel's Arms, the bar is located in Hammersmith and has all the trimmings of a traditional British resting spot. The new weekend spot features a foosball table and an abundance of TVs to accompany your finger-lickin’ good chicken. While us Yankees patiently wait for an American version of KFC's pub, fans can buy limited-edition merchandise from pint glasses and coasters to bottle openers and bar mats on the official KFC Merch store starting on November 25.

Pay a virtual visit to the Colonel's Arms in the gallery above, which will be officially opening its doors on Fulham Palace Road, Hammersmith on November 25. Tickets are also available to pre-purchase on Eventbright's website now.