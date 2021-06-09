Keystone XL pipeline halted after Biden blocks permit

Miles of pipe sit in North Dakota ready to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline (FILE)

The Keystone XL pipeline's developer has halted all construction on the project months after its permit was revoked by the Biden administration.

The pipeline was set to carry oil 1,200 miles (1,900km) from the Canadian province of Alberta down to Nebraska.

Environmentalists and Native American groups had fought against the project for more than a decade.

President Donald Trump revived the pipeline in 2017, two years after it was rejected by President Barack Obama.

In a statement on Wednesday, Calgary-based TC Energy said it would work with regional regulators to dismantle their equipment and "ensure a safe termination of and exit from" areas where construction had been planned.

On his first day in office President Joe Biden cancelled a permit to allow the project to cross into the US amid concerns that it would worsen climate change.

Mr Biden's decision came over the objections of US lawmakers, including members of his own party, who said the project would have created energy sector and construction jobs for American workers.