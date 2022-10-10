KeyStar Corp. Completes Acquisition of ZenSports and Ultimate Gamer Assets

Acquisitions expected to drive growth within the gaming, eSports, and fintech industries.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyStar Corp.® (OTC: KEYR) is pleased to announce the acquisition of ZenSports'® and Ultimate Gamer's® assets. As part of the acquisition of ZenSports' assets and brand, the ZenSports team has joined KeyStar.

ZenSports is a native-mobile enterprise, DeFi, and entertainment platform that offers a suite of sports betting, eSports, digital currency, payment, NFT, content curation, and identity solutions. Its underlying fintech backbone is being leveraged across all KeyStar brands and will be available as a standalone solution under the newly created Burstive™ brand. Ultimate Gamer is an eSports brand focused on competitive online and live eSports competitions.

"Together with our net new innovation initiatives, by acquiring both ZenSports' and Ultimate Gamer's assets, KeyStar has assembled a comprehensive platform capability that enables both business-to-business and direct-to-consumer offerings within the exciting sports betting, eSports, and fintech/digital currency markets," according to KeyStar CEO John Linss. "The establishment of these three pillars represents an opportunity for KeyStar to grow our global business and provide many benefits for both our business and consumer clients. In addition, our leadership team has decades of experience in these industries, and we're thrilled to have ZenSports' amazing team join us as we acquire and grow these product lines and solutions."

Under the ZenSports brand, KeyStar expects to expand its sports betting presence in the U.S. and internationally. The company plans on obtaining both state and international gaming licenses targeted at both B2C operations and B2B licensing opportunities.

KeyStar will host and manage all eSports tournaments under the Ultimate Gamer brand, except for those incorporating sports betting - all sports betting will take place within the ZenSports brand. Utilizing ZenSports' proprietary eSports tournament technology and Ultimate Gamer's eSports branding and audience, KeyStar plans to create an immersive gaming experience for all tournament and one-on-one matches.

With the creation of the Burstive brand, KeyStar is leveraging ZenSports' proven proprietary cryptocurrency payments API and trading exchange technology to create white-label fintech solutions for enterprise customers. "We're excited to be able to offer enterprises a next-generation fintech solution that should encompass all the best that cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance have to offer," according to Linss.

ZenSports' Co-Founder Mark Thomas on the acquisition, said, "We're excited to be partnering with the experienced and innovative team at KeyStar. The combination of KeyStar's brands and ZenSports technology provides an innovation platform that we believe will position KeyStar as the entertainment, gaming, and fintech technology leader for many years to come."

ZenSports, Inc. obtained its Nevada gaming license in August 2021. This acquisition of certain ZenSports' assets does not include ZenSports' Nevada assets or gaming license, and KeyStar will look to obtain its own Nevada gaming license in the near future. In the meantime, KeyStar intends to leverage ZenSports' sports betting technology to grow in other strategic jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future events or periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact Information:
Mark Thomas
Chief Product Officer
mark.thomas@keystarcorp.com

