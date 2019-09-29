Keyshawn Johnson suggests USC fire Clay Helton — a la Lane Kiffin — with 'tarmac' tweet

Keyshawn Johnson has seemingly run out of patience with USC coach Clay Helton, even suggesting the Trojans fire the fifth-year coach — albeit in a roundabout way.

Shortly after No. 21 USC's 28-14 loss at No. 17 Washington on Saturday, the former Trojans receiver tweeted a screenshot of a Google search for the word "tarmac."

This, of course, is a reference to the fact USC in 2013 fired Lane Kiffin on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport. The firing took place five games into the season after the Trojans fell to 3-2 with a loss at Arizona State. The Trojans' record after their loss to Washington on Saturday? It's 3-2.

We doubt Johnson waited for the 2013 and '19 team records to align before tweeting, but one thing is for certain: Johnson wants Helton — who is 35-18 leading the Trojans — gone.