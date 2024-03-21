The keys to finding the perfect sports bra

Finding the right sports bra is vital - Rii Schroer for The Telegraph

Sports bras are a crucial piece of kit for women undertaking physical activity, but finding the right one can be challenging.

Here, the Well HQ – an expert female athlete health platform which aims to educate those supporting women and girls in sport about female health – outline the dos and don’ts of finding the best-fitting sports bra.

Do

Make sure you are comfortable

Your bra should not rub, pinch or chafe anywhere; it also should not restrict your breathing. If you are uncomfortable, then you could be wearing the wrong size.

Consider the impact

For larger breasts, look for a sports bra with encapsulation or combination bras – these separate the breasts for individual support to stop movement in all directions. Also think about your sport: higher impact sports, such as running, gymnastics or tennis, will need more support than lower impact sports or activities, such as rowing or cycling.

Make sure the straps do not dig in

Straps are designed to hold the bra in place, not support breasts.

Think about the finer details

Breasts should be enclosed, with no bulging, gaping or cleavage. The underband should sit along the ribs, only a 5cm gap away from the body when stretched. It needs to stay level as you move around.

Don’t

Assume tight means supportive

It does not.

Wear two bras

If you need to double up when playing sports or partaking in physical activity, you have not found the right sports bra. A sports bra that is the right style for your breast size and the activity you are doing, and fits well, will support any breast well enough to work alone.

Prioritise looks over function

A sports bra is not fashion apparel, it is an important and functional bit of kit that can impact your experience of, and performance in, sport and exercise. Just as we accept that shin guards, gum shields or bike helmets might not be our most fashionable look, we should also prioritise getting the right sports bra, rather than the prettiest one.

Forget to get the right fit

It costs a lot to have good breast support. Sports bras can be very expensive, but the first rule is to get as good a fit as you can in the right style for your breast size and type of exercise. Whether you are shopping on the high street for an £8 bra or you are looking at a more expensive brand, you will benefit equally from getting that fit right.

The Well HQ was founded by Dr Emma Ross, former Great Britain rower Baz Moffat and Dr Bella Smith. The group published their debut book, The Female Body Bible, in 2023, and offer a range of women’s health courses for coaches, teachers and trainers.