Keys commercial fisherman takes off rather than face inspection, cops say

A Florida Keys commercial fishing captain spent the night in jail Saturday after fish and wildlife police say he sped off in his vessel two days earlier after officers were about to conduct a routine inspection.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers Daniel Jones and Alex Piekenbrock were conducting vessel inspections at the Vaca Key Marina in Marathon last Thursday. They were waiting at the dock when Roberto Cabrera was pulling in on his commercial lobster boat.

Capt. David Dipre, head of the FWC in the Keys, said when Cabrera, 37, saw the officers, he began pulling away from the dock. Dipre said Jones and Piekenbrick told Carbrera several times to stop the boat. He responded to them that he was turning his vessel so he could pull into his slip bow first.

“Once the vessel cleared the slip, Cabrera slammed the throttle down and left the marina on plane,” Dipre said, meaning the boat was going top speed.

Officers found the boat, a 35- to 40-foot lobster vessel, tied to the dock at the nearby 33rd Street Marina, Dipre said.

FWC officers arrested Cabrera Saturday on a warrant for felony fleeing and eluding police and interference with an officer, which is an second-degree misdemeanor.

Cabrera, who could not be reached for comment, was released Sunday on a $30,000 bond, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office records. Information about whether he’s being represented by an attorney was also not immediately available.

Dipre said when his officers found the vessel, nothing was on it.

“Clearly there was some motivation for him to flee, but we cannot see what that is for certain,” Dipre said in an email.