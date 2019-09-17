Keys beats Kasatkina in 1st round of Pan Pacific Open Madison Keys returns to Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during round four of the U.S. Open tennis championships Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

OSAKA, Japan (AP) -- Fifth-seeded Madison Keys improved her overall record against Daria Kasatkina to 6-0 by beating the Russian 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday in the first round of the Pan Pacific Open.

Keys converted six of her 10 break points in the match.

''I feel good. I'm always a little bit nervous ahead of my first matches,'' Keys said. ''It's always hard to get out there and get all the nerves out. I started a little slow but I was really happy to get the win.''

The American will next face Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan.

Also, Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan saved a match point before defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

At the Korea Open in Seoul, qualifier Timea Babos upset former champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.

Babos will next play third-seeded Karolina Muchova, who dropped a set before defeating Alison van Uytvanck 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

In other first round matches, qualifier Ana Bogdan beat sixth-seeded Polona Hercog 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, Anastasia Potapova came from a break down to beat wild-card entry Han Na-Lae 7-6 (4), 6-1, and qualifier Priscilla Hon defeated Hiroshima semifinalist Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 6-4.

At the Guangzhou International in China, top-seeded Elina Svitolina defeated Dalila Jakupvic 6-3, 6-3.

Also, third-seeded Sofia Kenin recorded 6-4, 6-2 victory over Laura Siegemund and sixth-seeeded Saisai Zheng had to save a match point before beating doubles partner Yingying Duan 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-1.

