Keys 4 TDs spark Indiana State past Eastern Illinois, 55-41

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) -- Ja'Quan Keys ran for 232 yards and four touchdowns, three in the first half, as Indiana State beat Eastern Illinois, 55-41 on Saturday night.

Keys is the first Sycamore to run for four touchdowns in a game since Shakir Bell scored four against Tennessee Tech in 2013.

Johnathan Brantley completed 37 of 49 passes for 443 yards and four touchdowns for Eastern Illinois.

Brantley threw his first touchdown pass barely two minutes into the game and Keys capped a four-play, 74-yard drive with his first scoring run less than two minutes later.

Brantley put Eastern Illinois back in front back with a second scoring pass to Alexander Hollins, this one from 17-yards out and Indiana State answered with a nine play, 75-yard drive for a touchdown. The teams traded field goals and the Panthers held a 20-17 lead after a quarter.

Keys scored twice in the second quarter, including a 20-yard run, to put Indiana State in front, 31-20 at intermission. His fourth scoring run, from 43-yards out, put the game out of reach at 52-34 early in the fourth quarter.