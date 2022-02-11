Keyham: The victims of Jake Davison

Rod Minchin, PA
·2 min read

The victims whose lives were violently ended by Jake Davison are as follows:

– Maxine Davison, 51

The mother of Jake Davison was the first victim of his murder spree.

The former trawler woman was shot dead at her home in Biddick Drive, Keyham, Plymouth shortly after 6pm on August 12 last year.

Hundreds of people attended the funerals of Sophie and Lee Martyn (Ben Birchall/PA)
Hundreds of people attended the funerals of Sophie and Lee Martyn (Ben Birchall/PA)

– Lee Martyn, 43

Mr Martyn, a married carpenter, was killed alongside his daughter, Sophie.

Relatives said he “had the kindest heart, would do anything for anybody” and that “you only had to take one look at him to see how much he loved and adored his family”.

– Sophie Martyn, three

She was killed as she walked the family dog with her father in Biddick Close.

Relatives said the family had been “truly blessed” to have “seen you grow into such a beautiful, funny and clever girl” over the three years of her life.

Stephen Washington was one of five who died at the hands of Jake Davison (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Stephen Washington was one of five who died at the hands of Jake Davison (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

– Stephen Washington, 59

He was shot and killed by Davison in a park close to Biddick Drive as he walked the family dog.

In a tribute, his family said their world “has been turned upside down in the blink of an eye” with the death of a “loving husband, father, grandfather and best friend”.

“Stephen was a friendly, outgoing person,” they said.

“He would help anyone at the drop of a hat, he loved his animals and was often seen walking his two huskies in the area.

“Stephen was a devoted family man, a loving husband, father, grandfather and best friend.

“Since the devastating events a couple of days ago, our world has been turned upside down in the blink of an eye and he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the families also affected by this tragic incident.”

Mr Washington was married to Sheila and was a carer for his wife.

– Katherine Shepherd, 66

Mrs Shepherd, known as Kate, was shot outside a hair salon on Henderson Place.

She later died from her injuries at Derriford Hospital.

She was married and friends described her as a “very talented artist”.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Did Jon Hamm ruin Trevor Zegras's all-star moment?

    With one chance, Trevor Zegras pulled off the spectacular at the NHL all-star skills competition. And yet, a famous actor had to involve himself and ruin it.

  • Peng Shuai says allegation was "enormous misunderstanding"

    BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has told a French newspaper that international concern over her well-being is based on “an enormous misunderstanding” and she denied having accused a Chinese official of sexual assault. L’Equipe, which specializes in sports news, published the interview Monday. The publication said it spoke to the tennis player a day earlier in a Beijing hotel in an hour-long interview organized through China’s Olympic committee. Also Monday, the International Olym

  • What a finish! Van der Poel gives Sweden speedskating gold

    BEIJING (AP) — Nils van der Poel has run 20-something ultra-marathons. He's gone skydiving hundreds of times. He's biked from one end of Sweden to the other. He's served a year in the army, completing his ranger training. So when he needed a big kick on the final three laps of the Olympic 5,000-meter speedskating race, it was really no big deal. Van der Poel gave Sweden its first Olympic speedskating medal since 1988, pulling off a stunning comeback to win gold Sunday at the Beijing Games. He wa

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois fended off a strong challenge from his Russian rival to battle his way to a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang. Dubo

  • Desbiens' 51 saves, Poulin scoring on penalty shot lifts Canada to 4-2 win over U.S.

    BEIJING — Ann-Renée Desbiens was of two minds about her workload in Canada's 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. The Canadian goalie's 51 saves were more than the combined shots she faced in her first two starts in Beijing. "I love it, but not really," said the 27-year-old from La Malbaie, Que. "I enjoy it personally, but from a team perspective, that's not the kind of game you want to have too often. "It just showed that we can improve on things, get better during

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.

  • Connor Bedard's jaw-dropping between-the-legs goal leaves hockey world in awe

    Connor Bedard embarrassed his opponents with this preposterous goal.

  • NBC's Tirico coming back from Beijing earlier than planned

    NBC prime-time Olympic host Mike Tirico will have a shorter stay in Beijing than originally planned. Tirico's final show from Beijing will be Monday night. He will fly from China to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, to host Wednesday's and Thursday's shows before heading to Los Angeles on Friday to anchor Olympic and Super Bowl coverage through Sunday. Tirico will then head back to Stamford for the final week of Olympic coverage. The Games conclude on Feb. 20. Maria Taylor, who s

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 7, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from Olympians at the 2022 Beijing Games on Feb. 7, 2022: "I had no more muscles, no more energy, no more cardio. I remember I was drawn by my treatments. I almost wanted to quit sometimes because it was getting so hard just to get to the next morning. "To be standing here three years later and winning gold, that is completely crazy." -- Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot after winning gold in the men's slopestyle event three years after undergoing chemotherap

  • Randle, Knicks earn first win of trip, hold off Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and matched his season high of 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks earned their first win in four tries during their West Coast trip, holding off the Golden State Warriors 116-114 on Thursday night. Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 35 points in the first half and dished out 10 assists in Golden State's second straight loss, just the third time all season the Warriors have dropped consecutive contests. Golden State got one last chance with 6.2 se

  • In Olympic curling gold medal rematch, Sweden beats US men

    BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. men’s curling team isn’t dwelling on the last time it played Sweden at the Olympics. It's thinking of the next time. In a rematch of the Pyeongchang gold medal match, Sweden beat John Shuster’s foursome 7-4 on Thursday to take an early lead in the round-robin standings and hand the defending champions their first loss of the Beijing Games. The result left the Americans hoping for a rematch against Niklas Edin's foursome, which could happen only if they both qualify for th

  • Fletcher embracing last shot at Olympics in Nordic combined

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Taylor Fletcher almost ended his Nordic combined career shortly after his third trip to the Olympics in 2018. Fletcher's father died of Lou Gehrig’s disease, his stepfather had a near-death experience in a bike accident and he broke up with a longtime girlfriend. “It was a very difficult time for me," he recalled in an interview with The Associated Press. “I was thinking about retiring." Fletcher, though, bounced back mentally and kept himself physically in condition to

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Cavaliers rally from 20-point deficit, beat Pacers 98-85

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cedi Osman scored 22 points and Kevin Love had 19 as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 20 down to beat Indiana 98-85 on Sunday night, shortly after agreeing to acquire shooting guard Caris LeVert from the Pacers. Osman and Love combined to score the first 19 points in the fourth quarter, completing a 25-3 run that gave the Cavaliers an 80-68 lead. Osman finished with 18 in the period, while Love had nine points and drew two charging fouls on Pacers rookie Chris Duarte. Jarret

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: All aboard for big air with Laurie Blouin

    Picture two radically different sports. Snowboarding and golf, for example. Nothing in common, you say? Laurie Blouin might persuade you otherwise. When she's doing her slopestyle or big air events — flying and spinning at stomach-lurching speed and altitude, stomping the touch down — she says that's the very same feeling she gets when a round of golf comes together on the links. Mortal athletes are saying "Really? Corkscrewing through the air at 50 kph…that's like nailing a seven iron?" Blouin

  • Austrian skier Mayer makes it 3 golds in 3 straight Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Matthias Mayer stuck his poles into the snow, pushed off with his massive legs and attempted to head down the mountain. At least that's where he thought he was going — until one of the Austrian skier's poles got held up, with the countdown clock ominously winding down. "It was stuck in an aluminum thing and I had to push it out and I got (pushed) back and (did) it again,” Mayer said. Certainly not the ideal way for the defending champion to begin an Olympic super-G — where the dif

  • Shiffrin's fall in Olympic giant slalom will stick with her

    BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will not soon forget what happened Monday in her first race of the Beijing Olympics. The poor transition that came five turns, and about 10 seconds, into the defense of her 2018 gold medal in the giant slalom. The skidding slide onto her left side. The missed gate that meant she was done so early in the opening run of a two-leg event. The first “DNF” — “Did Not Finish” — next to her name on any GS result sheet in more than four years, a streak encompassing 30 race

  • Mask-wearing Canadians crush ROC in game delayed by controversy

    With masks under their masks, Canada overcame some unexpected adversity to improve to 3-0 in Beijing.