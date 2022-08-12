Keyham: A timeline leading to tragedy

Rod Minchin, PA
·4 min read

It is the first anniversary of one of the UK’s worst mass shootings, which saw five people killed by Jake Davison.

Here are the details of how the killings in Keyham, Plymouth, unfolded.

November 2016

– Davison’s mother Maxine reports her son to the Government’s anti-terrorism Prevent programme with concerns about him. The multi-agency scheme aims to stop people becoming terrorists.

July 2017

– Davison applies for a shotgun certificate for use in clay pigeon shooting.

Jake Davison had applied for a firearms licence in 2017 (PA)
Jake Davison had applied for a firearms licence in 2017 (PA)

January 2018

– Devon and Cornwall Police issue Davison with a shotgun certificate valid for five years after processing his application.

March

– Davison legally buys a pump-action shotgun.

September 2020

– Davison attacks two youths in a park in Plymouth. He admits the offences and attends the voluntary Pathfinder programme.

End of November

– A worker on the scheme directly raises concerns with Devon and Cornwall Police’s firearms licensing department about Davison’s shotgun possession.

December 7

– The shotgun and certificate are seized.

March 2021

– Davison completes the Pathfinder scheme.

July 9

– Following a review by the firearms licensing department, the shotgun and certificate are returned.

August 12 2021

– 6.11pm: Devon and Cornwall Police receive multiple calls reporting gunshots in Biddick Drive.

Jake Davison's shooting spree began in Biddick Drive (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Jake Davison’s shooting spree began in Biddick Drive (PA)

In 12 minutes, Davison killed his mother Maxine Davison, 51; Lee Martyn, 43, and his three-year-old daughter Sophie; dog walker Stephen Henderson, 59; and Kate Shepherd, 66. He also hurt a mother and son.

– 6.17pm: Armed and unarmed officers arrive at the scene, six minutes after the first call, and discover the bodies of those killed.

– 6.23pm: An entry on the police call log says the body of a man, later identified as Davison, has been found in Henderson Place.

– By 9.34pm, police say a critical incident has been declared.

August 13

– It emerges Davison had discussed the misogynistic incel movement online and had liked a series of videos about guns on social media.

– Devon and Cornwall Police later confirm they have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) about his possession of a shotgun, which begins an investigation.

August 14

Home Secretary Priti Patel and Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police Shaun Sawyer were among those leaving floral tributes (Ben Birchall/PA)
Home Secretary Priti Patel and Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police Shaun Sawyer were among those leaving floral tributes (PA)

– The Home Secretary joins Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer in paying respects to the victims.

August 15

– A cousin of Lee and Sophie Martyn pays tribute to the father and daughter. Jess Morcom said Mr Martyn “had the kindest heart, would do anything for anybody”. Ms Morcom said Sophie’s family had been “truly blessed” to have “seen you grow into such a beautiful, funny and clever girl”.

– Mr Washington’s family say their world “has been turned upside down in the blink of an eye”.

– The Government announces police forces in England and Wales are being asked to review firearm application processes. Firearms applicants will be subject to social media checks.

August 17

– It emerges Davison received mental health support during lockdown. Reports suggest Davison’s mother struggled to get help for her son.

– Two teenage boys are praised as it emerges they saved the lives of bystanders frozen with fear during Davison’s rampage.

August 18

– The National Police Chiefs’ Council launches a review into Devon and Cornwall Police’s firearms licensing procedures.

August 19

– An inquest opening hears Davison launched his shooting spree after arguing with his mother. All five victims died from shotgun wounds.

September 6

Around 300 people attended the funeral of Lee and Sophie Martyn at the Church of St Andrews in Plymouth (Ben Birchall/PA)
Around 300 people attended the funeral of Lee and Sophie Martyn (PA)

– Around 300 people attend the funeral of Lee and Sophie Martyn.

October 6

– The IOPC says a member of Devon and Cornwall Police staff involved in approving Davison’s firearms application has been issued with a gross misconduct notice. A police officer who investigated the assault allegations would be issued with a misconduct notice.

October 20

– The Home Office announces that, from November 1, all firearms applications must be accompanied by a medical document signed by a registered, practising doctor.

December 9

– A pre-inquest review hears Davison’s GP declined to comment on whether he was suitable to hold a firearms licence when asked by Devon and Cornwall Police during the application process.

– The IOPC says a third Devon and Cornwall Police employee has been served with a gross misconduct notice.

– The watchdog says it is also investigating the claims of a man who says he told police he was attacked by Davison outside a supermarket in Plymouth in 2016.

March 2022

– The IOPC says it had completed its investigation into Davison’s possession of a shotgun and shotgun certificate.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Miami scores late to net 2-2 draw with CF Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal allowed two valuable points to slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday, settling for a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodríguez providing a dramatic late equalizer. Quioto became only the fourth player in the club’s history to score at least 10 goals in a season, joining the likes of club legen