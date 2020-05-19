CALGARY , May 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) ("Keyera") today announced the appointment of Ms. Eileen Marikar as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective May 20 , 2020. Mr. Steven Kroeker , who has served as Keyera's CFO since 2012 is stepping down from the CFO role effective immediately.

Keyera Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)

Ms. Marikar joined Keyera in 2005. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Finance, and was responsible for leading Keyera's Investor Relations, Treasury, Accounting, Tax and Credit functions. Ms. Marikar is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta . She also currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra ("CPO") Foundation.

"I would like to thank Steven for his 14 years of contributions and leadership to Keyera", said David Smith , Keyera's Chief Executive Officer. "During his tenure as CFO, Steven has been instrumental in providing prudent financial stewardship, positioning Keyera well to navigate the challenges of the current environment while providing a solid foundation to embrace opportunities in the future."

"We are also pleased to welcome Eileen to our Senior Vice President team. Eileen has played a significant role in the financial leadership of Keyera and is well known to our investors and lenders. We look forward to her continued contributions and strong leadership into the future."

ABOUT KEYERA

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy infrastructure solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton / Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta . Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

