KeyCorp's (NYSE:KEY) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has announced that the dividend on 15th of December will be increased to $0.205, which will be 5.1% higher than last year's payment of $0.195 which covered the same period. This will take the annual payment to 4.2% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

KeyCorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, KeyCorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but KeyCorp's payout ratio of 35% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 9.9% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 41% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

KeyCorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.12 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.78. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that KeyCorp has grown earnings per share at 13% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for KeyCorp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like KeyCorp's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for KeyCorp that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

