Key worker forced to take 100-mile round trip including ferry for Covid-19 test

A key worker who was forced to take a 100-mile round trip including boarding a ferry to the Isle of Wight for a coronavirus test has described the system as a “mockery”.

The NHS Covid-19 app has been sending residents in Hampshire and Surrey to the Isle of Wight test centre – while directing islanders to take the same trip in the opposite direction.

Martin Baker, a technical trainer who lives 50 miles away from the Isle of Wight, in Farnham, Surrey, said he developed a cough and fever on Tuesday morning.

Mr Baker, 49, drove to his workplace in Southampton to pick up key items from a distance so he would be able to isolate and continue his job from home, while also knowing there was a new test centre “200 metres away”.

But the NHS Covid-19 app told him the nearest site where tests were available was on the Isle of Wight.

The Department of Health has since confirmed the app directs users to test centres using their home postcode, not their current location – though the Southampton Airport test centre is located between Mr Baker’s hometown and the Isle of Wight.





Google Maps screengrab of the 100-mile round trip key worker Martin Baker was forced to take for a coronavirus test on the Isle of Wight. More