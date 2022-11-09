Key Trump election denier Kari Lake heading for defeat in Arizona

Josie Ensor
·4 min read
Arizona Republican nominee Kari Lake speaks to supporters on election night - Getty Images North America
Donald Trump's most high-profile election denier candidate, Kari Lake, appeared on course to lose her race to become Arizona governor along with dozens of other election deniers.

In a number of crucial races, Mr Trump's endorsed candidates appeared poised to lose, overwhelmingly rejecting the questions raised about the integrity of the election process.

Ms Lake, a rising Republican star, has boosted her profile by promulgating Mr Trump's disputed claim the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

She called for officials in charge of the 2020 election to be jailed and said that, had she been governor, she would not have certified Joe Biden's win in Arizona.

She has also previously refused to say she would accept the results in her own race should she lose. She further fuelled claims of corruption as she took to the stage in Phoenix as early tallies showed her heavily tailing Democrat Katie Hobbs.

'Corruption'

With half the votes counted, she has 578,647 votes to rival Katie Hobbs’ 756,728. Addressing the crowd, Ms Lake said: “God did not put us in this fight because it was going to be easy”.

“When corruption has risen to the level that it’s at right now, it takes tough, strong people.”

It came as an exit poll in Arizona found voters expressed high confidence in the state’s election count and the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s 2020 win.

Ms Lake is one of a host of Trump-backed election deniers who appeared to be faring poorly during Tuesday night's midterm elections.

In Colorado, congresswoman Lauren Boebert, a Trump acolyte, looked poised to lose her seat. Meanwhile, Doug Mastriano, who made election denialism the core of his campaign for Pennsylvania governor as a Republican, was defeated by Democrat Josh Shapiro by a considerable margin, in a major defeat for the former president.

'Election deniers are losers tonight'

Adam Kinzinger, a Republican congressman and arch-Trump critic, declared: "Election deniers are losers tonight."

However, scores of Trump-backed candidates who denied the results of the 2020 election could soon be in positions of power.

Of the nearly 300 on the ballot, 171 are running where the GOP is favoured to win. Another 46 will appear on the ballot in tightly contested races.

So far 50 have already claimed victory, including Senate candidate Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who signed the red state onto the Texas-led lawsuit that tried to get the Supreme Court to overturn the 2020 election.

One of the biggest wins of the night so far was for Trump-endorsed author and venture capitalist JD Vance, who claimed victory in the Ohio Senate race with 54 per cent of the vote.

Candidates could refuse to certify result

Republican Senate incumbent Ron Johnson in Wisconsin, who was involved in an attempt to deliver fake elector materials to then-Vice President Mike Pence on January 6, 2021, is currently leading his race.

Many fervent election deniers are running for the role in key swing states: Mark Finchem in Arizona, Jim Marchant in Nevada and Kim Crockett in Minnesota.

All three have suggested they would refuse to certify a future election if they did not agree with the result.

Should they prevail, "they could attempt to use the administrative levers of government to put their thumb on the scale to favour their preferred candidates" one former election official warned.

Mr Finchem, GOP candidate for Arizona Secretary of State and self-identified member of the Oath Keepers militia group, is currently trailing opponent Adrian Fontes 41 per cent to 59 per cent.

In Michigan, governor Gretchen Whitmer survived a challenge from Trump-backed election denier Tudor Dixon.

The others were too early to call. Races for secretaries of state, in particular, are more high-profile than ever.

Secretaries of state are, in many cases, a state’s top election officials, while governors have a role in the constitutionally mandated process for certifying presidential elections.

Election deniers for secretary of state could help call future presidential elections. Many Republican secretaries of state did rebuff Mr Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and they won primaries against challengers who questioned that outcome.

The most prominent example was in Georgia, where Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger rejected Mr Trump's private entreaties to "find" enough votes to declare him winner of the state, which Biden ally won.

Mr Raffensperger's refusal infuriated Mr Trump, who recruited a primary challenger who lost badly in the May primary. Mr Raffensperger was up against Democratic state Senator Bee Nguyen on Tuesday.

