Key Tronic Corporation Announces Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

Key Tronic Corporation

Record Revenue During the Quarter and Earnings Up 100%; New Program Wins

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter ended April 1, 2023.



For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, Keytronic reported total revenue of $164.6 million, up 19% from $138.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022. As expected, the significant increase in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 included production for a large program with a leading power equipment company, as well as increased demand from a number of other customers. For the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, total revenue was $425.5 million, up 5% from $405.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company’s gross margin was 8.7% and operating margin was 3.1%, up from a gross margin of 8.3% and an operating margin of 2.0% in the same period of fiscal year 2022. The gross margin in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 benefited from increased revenue levels and some stabilization in the supply chain and labor market, but it was adversely impacted by foreign currency fluctuations, specifically the strengthening of the Mexican Peso relative to the US Dollar.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, net income was $2.0 million or $0.18 per share, up 100% from $1.0 million or $0.09 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2022. For the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, net income was $4.1 million or $0.38 per share, up 73% from $2.4 million or $0.22 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2022.

“We’re pleased with the significant growth in our revenue and earnings in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, driven by our successful ramp of new programs, including major contributions from the large power equipment program,” said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to our expand our customer base and won new programs involving security equipment, video and pinball machines, mining safety and productivity products, and telecommunications devices.”

“During the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, we continued to see the favorable trend of contract manufacturing returning to North America and a growing number of potential customers evaluating a migration of their China-based manufacturing to our facility in Vietnam. We move into the fourth quarter with significant backlog levels and a strong pipeline of potential new business, and we’re seeing improvement in the global supply issues and lower labor turnover, which severely limited our production in prior periods.”

The financial data presented for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 should be considered preliminary and could be subject to change, as the Company’s independent auditor has not completed their review procedures.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Keytronic expects to report revenue in the range of $150 million to $160 million and earnings in the range of $0.10 to $0.20 per diluted share. These expected results assume an effective tax rate of 20% in the coming quarter.

Conference Call

Keytronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) today. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 888-394-8218 or +1-323-994-2093 (Access Code: 9727885). A replay will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations”.

About Keytronic

Keytronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Keytronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those including such words as aims, anticipates, believes, continues, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects, targets, or will, similar verbs, or nouns corresponding to such verbs, which may be forward looking. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are relevant to expected future events, performances, and actions or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding its expectations with respect to financial conditions and results, including revenue and earnings during periods of fiscal year 2023, risks of manufacturing supply chain and operational disruptions, demand for certain products and the effectiveness of some of our programs, business from new customers and programs, improvement of supply chain delivery and impacts from operational streamlining. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers; the availability of components from the supply chain; the availability of a healthy workforce; the accuracy of suppliers’ and customers’ forecasts; development and success of customers’ programs and products; timing and effectiveness of ramping of new programs; success of new-product introductions; the risk of legal proceedings or governmental investigations relating to the subject of the internal investigation by the Company’s Audit Committee and related or other unrelated matters; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; impact of new governmental legislation and regulation, including tax reform, tariffs and related activities, such trade negotiations and other risks; and other factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.

KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Net sales $ 164,553 $ 138,391 $ 425,524 $ 405,609 Cost of sales 150,277 126,883 391,950 374,155 Gross profit 14,276 11,508 33,574 31,454 Research, development and engineering expenses 2,580 2,526 7,162 7,473 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,961 6,193 18,353 17,447 Gain on insurance proceeds, net of losses (396 ) (4,040 ) Total operating expenses 9,145 8,719 21,475 24,920 Operating income 5,131 2,789 12,099 6,534 Interest expense, net 2,688 1,551 7,081 3,638 Income before income taxes 2,443 1,238 5,018 2,896 Income tax provision 467 231 924 487 Net income $ 1,976 $ 1,007 $ 4,094 $ 2,409 Net income per share — Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.09 $ 0.38 $ 0.22 Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic 10,762 10,762 10,762 10,762 Net income per share — Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.09 $ 0.38 $ 0.22 Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted 10,865 11,062 10,892 11,059





KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) April 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37 $ 1,707 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $44 and $275 151,927 135,876 Contract assets 29,899 21,974 Inventories, net 154,315 155,741 Other 24,095 24,710 Total current assets 360,273 340,008 Property, plant and equipment, net 27,147 26,012 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 17,471 16,731 Other assets: Deferred income tax asset 11,801 10,055 Other 15,006 14,117 Total other assets 26,807 24,172 Total assets $ 431,698 $ 406,923 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 132,050 $ 121,393 Accrued compensation and vacation 10,646 11,836 Current portion of debt, net 5,780 7,402 Other 12,774 23,036 Total current liabilities 161,250 163,667 Long-term liabilities: Term loans 3,958 5,716 Revolving loan 116,254 94,577 Operating lease liabilities 12,081 12,023 Deferred income tax liability 175 64 Other long-term obligations 8,560 5,998 Total long-term liabilities 141,028 118,378 Total liabilities 302,278 282,045 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,762 and 10,762 shares, respectively 47,651 47,474 Retained earnings 81,924 77,829 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (155 ) (425 ) Total shareholders’ equity 129,420 124,878 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 431,698 $ 406,923





CONTACTS: Brett Larsen Michael Newman Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Key Tronic Corporation StreetConnect (509) 927-5500 (206) 729-3625



