Key Tronic Corporation Announces Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

Key Tronic Corporation
·8 min read
Key Tronic Corporation
Key Tronic Corporation

Record Revenue During the Quarter and Earnings Up 100%; New Program Wins

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter ended April 1, 2023.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, Keytronic reported total revenue of $164.6 million, up 19% from $138.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022. As expected, the significant increase in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 included production for a large program with a leading power equipment company, as well as increased demand from a number of other customers. For the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, total revenue was $425.5 million, up 5% from $405.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company’s gross margin was 8.7% and operating margin was 3.1%, up from a gross margin of 8.3% and an operating margin of 2.0% in the same period of fiscal year 2022. The gross margin in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 benefited from increased revenue levels and some stabilization in the supply chain and labor market, but it was adversely impacted by foreign currency fluctuations, specifically the strengthening of the Mexican Peso relative to the US Dollar.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, net income was $2.0 million or $0.18 per share, up 100% from $1.0 million or $0.09 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2022. For the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, net income was $4.1 million or $0.38 per share, up 73% from $2.4 million or $0.22 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2022.

“We’re pleased with the significant growth in our revenue and earnings in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, driven by our successful ramp of new programs, including major contributions from the large power equipment program,” said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to our expand our customer base and won new programs involving security equipment, video and pinball machines, mining safety and productivity products, and telecommunications devices.”

“During the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, we continued to see the favorable trend of contract manufacturing returning to North America and a growing number of potential customers evaluating a migration of their China-based manufacturing to our facility in Vietnam. We move into the fourth quarter with significant backlog levels and a strong pipeline of potential new business, and we’re seeing improvement in the global supply issues and lower labor turnover, which severely limited our production in prior periods.”

The financial data presented for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 should be considered preliminary and could be subject to change, as the Company’s independent auditor has not completed their review procedures.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Keytronic expects to report revenue in the range of $150 million to $160 million and earnings in the range of $0.10 to $0.20 per diluted share. These expected results assume an effective tax rate of 20% in the coming quarter.

Conference Call

Keytronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) today. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 888-394-8218 or +1-323-994-2093 (Access Code: 9727885). A replay will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations”.

About Keytronic

Keytronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Keytronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those including such words as aims, anticipates, believes, continues, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects, targets, or will, similar verbs, or nouns corresponding to such verbs, which may be forward looking. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are relevant to expected future events, performances, and actions or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding its expectations with respect to financial conditions and results, including revenue and earnings during periods of fiscal year 2023, risks of manufacturing supply chain and operational disruptions, demand for certain products and the effectiveness of some of our programs, business from new customers and programs, improvement of supply chain delivery and impacts from operational streamlining. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers; the availability of components from the supply chain; the availability of a healthy workforce; the accuracy of suppliers’ and customers’ forecasts; development and success of customers’ programs and products; timing and effectiveness of ramping of new programs; success of new-product introductions; the risk of legal proceedings or governmental investigations relating to the subject of the internal investigation by the Company’s Audit Committee and related or other unrelated matters; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; impact of new governmental legislation and regulation, including tax reform, tariffs and related activities, such trade negotiations and other risks; and other factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.

 

KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

April 1, 2023

 

April 2, 2022

 

April 1, 2023

 

April 2, 2022

Net sales

$

164,553

 

 

$

138,391

 

 

$

425,524

 

 

$

405,609

 

Cost of sales

 

150,277

 

 

 

126,883

 

 

 

391,950

 

 

 

374,155

 

Gross profit

 

14,276

 

 

 

11,508

 

 

 

33,574

 

 

 

31,454

 

Research, development and engineering expenses

 

2,580

 

 

 

2,526

 

 

 

7,162

 

 

 

7,473

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

6,961

 

 

 

6,193

 

 

 

18,353

 

 

 

17,447

 

Gain on insurance proceeds, net of losses

 

(396

)

 

 

 

 

(4,040

)

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

9,145

 

 

 

8,719

 

 

 

21,475

 

 

 

24,920

 

Operating income

 

5,131

 

 

 

2,789

 

 

 

12,099

 

 

 

6,534

 

Interest expense, net

 

2,688

 

 

 

1,551

 

 

 

7,081

 

 

 

3,638

 

Income before income taxes

 

2,443

 

 

 

1,238

 

 

 

5,018

 

 

 

2,896

 

Income tax provision

 

467

 

 

 

231

 

 

 

924

 

 

 

487

 

Net income

$

1,976

 

 

$

1,007

 

 

$

4,094

 

 

$

2,409

 

Net income per share — Basic

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.22

 

Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic

 

10,762

 

 

 

10,762

 

 

 

10,762

 

 

 

10,762

 

Net income per share — Diluted

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.22

 

Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted

 

10,865

 

 

 

11,062

 

 

 

10,892

 

 

 

11,059

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

April 1, 2023

 

July 2, 2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

37

 

 

$

1,707

 

Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $44 and $275

 

 

151,927

 

 

 

135,876

 

Contract assets

 

 

29,899

 

 

 

21,974

 

Inventories, net

 

 

154,315

 

 

 

155,741

 

Other

 

 

24,095

 

 

 

24,710

 

Total current assets

 

 

360,273

 

 

 

340,008

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

27,147

 

 

 

26,012

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

17,471

 

 

 

16,731

 

Other assets:

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax asset

 

 

11,801

 

 

 

10,055

 

Other

 

 

15,006

 

 

 

14,117

 

Total other assets

 

 

26,807

 

 

 

24,172

 

Total assets

 

$

431,698

 

 

$

406,923

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERSEQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

132,050

 

 

$

121,393

 

Accrued compensation and vacation

 

 

10,646

 

 

 

11,836

 

Current portion of debt, net

 

 

5,780

 

 

 

7,402

 

Other

 

 

12,774

 

 

 

23,036

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

161,250

 

 

 

163,667

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Term loans

 

 

3,958

 

 

 

5,716

 

Revolving loan

 

 

116,254

 

 

 

94,577

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

12,081

 

 

 

12,023

 

Deferred income tax liability

 

 

175

 

 

 

64

 

Other long-term obligations

 

 

8,560

 

 

 

5,998

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

141,028

 

 

 

118,378

 

Total liabilities

 

 

302,278

 

 

 

282,045

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,762 and 10,762 shares, respectively

 

 

47,651

 

 

 

47,474

 

Retained earnings

 

 

81,924

 

 

 

77,829

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

(155

)

 

 

(425

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

129,420

 

 

 

124,878

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

431,698

 

 

$

406,923

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

CONTACTS:

 

Brett Larsen

 

Michael Newman

 

 

Chief Financial Officer

 

Investor Relations

 

 

Key Tronic Corporation

 

StreetConnect

 

 

(509) 927-5500

 

(206) 729-3625